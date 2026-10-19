Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign Star Slugger to Massive $110M Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies had another very disappointing postseason.

After losing to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series, the Phillies should be looking to make multiple additions to their roster this offseason. It is clear that they need more talent if they hope to remain among the top teams in the National League.

One of the Phillies’ top needs right now is another star outfielder to solidify their roster. This year’s free agency class has some interesting options for the Phillies to consider.

Because of this, the Phillies are now being predicted to sign one of this year’s top free agents to a massive deal.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign Star Slugger

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline predicted that the Phillies will sign Seattle Mariners star Randy Arozarena to a five-year, $110 million contract in free agency.

“The Phillies need Arozarena’s bat and competitive fire in equal measure, plus he can help to safely return Bryce Harper to first base next season. Philadelphia desperately needs a right-handed slugger behind Harper in the lineup; the ability to finally add some stability to the outfield depth chart, as opposed to a 2026 rewind of the Adolis García or Max Kepler situations, should greatly appeal to a desperate Dave Dombrowski,” Kline wrote. “Projected deal: 5 years, $110 million ($22 million AAV) with Philadelphia Phillies.”

With the Phillies needing another star outfielder, it makes sense that they are being predicted to land Arozarena. He is one of this year’s top free agent outfielders, so it would not be shocking if Philadelphia is among the teams that target him this offseason.

Arozarena just had another strong season in 2026, which should get Philadelphia’s attention. The eight-year MLB veteran posted 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases, 79 RBI, and a .281 batting average in 154 games. This was after he had 27 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 76 RBI in 160 games for Seattle in 2025. He has also hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last six seasons. Thus, it would not be surprising if the Phillies had him on their radar.

Should the Phillies Make This Move?

With the Phillies needing another star, there is definitely an argument to sign Arozarena. He would undoubtedly provide Philadelphia’s offense with a major boost in the short term, as he is a proven star. Thus, with the Phillies aiming to win the World Series, it would make sense if they made a bold move for Arozarena.

Yet, signing Arozarena for five years and for that much money would come with risk for the Phillies. Arozarena will be in his age-32 season in 2027. Thus, there is a chance he could regress in skill deeper into his long-term deal. This is something Philadelphia should keep in mind if they pursue Arozarena.