Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Sign Mariners 26-HR Star in Major Move

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a team to keep a very close eye on during this offseason.

After a very underwhelming postseason, the Phillies should be looking to add to their roster. One of their top needs is another high-impact outfielder to bolster their roster.

Now, with the Phillies’ season over, they are being linked to one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agent outfielders.

Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Sign Seattle Mariners Star Randy Arozarena

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Nick Ziegler urged the Phillies to sign Seattle Mariners star outfielder Randy Arozarena this offseason.

“Now, with the core aging, what the plan for this offseason will be is very interesting. The Phillies could go in a couple of different directions, but still trying to win regardless will be the goal,” Ziegler wrote. “If they are going to try and really be a World Series contender, they will have some needs to address. One of them will be to find an impact right-handed bat. In free agency, one player who could be a great option for them will be Randy Arozarena.”

With the Phillies needing another star outfielder, it is understandable that they are being connected to Arozarena. If they signed him, he would give them another star player to work with. This would be significant for Philadelphia, especially after how this postseason went for them.

Due to this, the Phillies certainly could be a team to watch when it comes to Arozarena. Signing a player like him would have the potential to make Philadelphia be a more legitimate threat next season. This is because Arozarena is not only impactful at the plate but also makes a difference on the basepaths.

Taking a Look at Arozarena

Arozarena is coming off a fantastic season with the Mariners in 2026. In 154 games this campaign for Seattle, he posted 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases, 79 RBI, and a .281 batting average. This is after he had 27 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 76 RBI, and a .238 batting average in 160 games for the Mariners in 2025.

Arozarena has also hit at least 20 home runs and stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last six seasons. With this, the eight-year MLB veteran is very consistent and would be a very good player for the Phillies to add to their roster. He would instantly boost the front half of their batting order.

Yet, with Arozarena being one of this year’s top free agents, he is going to generate a lot of interest. Thus, if the Phillies pursue him, they will have plenty of competition in the sweepstakes. It will be intriguing to see if they can land him from here.