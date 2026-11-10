Philadelphia Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 Million Next Season

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a regular season that started slow.

That said, they were able to get into the MLB playoffs under new manager Don Mattingly.

Ultimately, the Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 Million

Zack Wheeler (who will turn 37 in May) is still a productive pitcher.

He finished the 2026 season going 14-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 28 starts.

It’s also worth noting that Wheeler will be paid $42.5 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

This will also be the final year of Wheeler’s contract.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote (on March 4, 2024): “Source tells me the contract extension for Zack Wheeler is for 3 years $126 million- no options $42 million a year for the Philies Ace”

Looking At Wheeler