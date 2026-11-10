Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 Million Next Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 02: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a regular season that started slow.

That said, they were able to get into the MLB playoffs under new manager Don Mattingly.

Ultimately, the Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 Million

GettyZack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Zack Wheeler (who will turn 37 in May) is still a productive pitcher.

He finished the 2026 season going 14-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 28 starts.

It’s also worth noting that Wheeler will be paid $42.5 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

GettyZack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This will also be the final year of Wheeler’s contract.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote (on March 4, 2024): “Source tells me the contract extension for Zack Wheeler is for 3 years $126 million- no options $42 million a year for the Philies Ace”

Looking At Wheeler

GettyZack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 Million Next Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Phillies News

More Heavy on Phillies News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x