PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 02: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a regular season that started slow.That said, they were able to get into the MLB playoffs under new manager Don Mattingly.Ultimately, the Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 MillionZack Wheeler (who will turn 37 in May) […]
Philadelphia Phillies Will Pay 37-Year-Old Over $40 Million Next Season