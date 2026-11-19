Paul Skenes has become one of baseball’s biggest stars since arriving in the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His mound performances have made him a central figure in Pittsburgh’s plans, while his growing popularity has also drawn attention to his life off the mound.

The Pirates are coming off an encouraging 2026 season, finishing 82-80 and recording their first winning campaign since 2018. With postseason ambitions growing, Skenes remains a major part of the franchise’s plans as it prepares for another important offseason.

Beyond baseball, the Pirates ace has connected with fans and supported military communities. His October trip to Japan offered a break from the demands of the MLB season.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Share Special Moment With Young Japanese Fan

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, shared a heartwarming interaction with a young Japanese fan during their October trip to Japan.

“MLB” posted footage of the encounter on Instagram and captioned it, “Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne made some special new friends during a recent visit to Japan.”

The video captured a young fan named Ricuto approaching the couple with a handmade gift for the Pirates pitcher.

Skenes and Dunne warmly received the young fan, creating a memorable interaction that quickly attracted attention from baseball fans.

Ricuto’s personal gesture made meeting Skenes, one of MLB’s biggest stars, memorable for everyone.

MLB footage showed the couple receiving the gift and meeting Ricuto, drawing online praise for their genuine connection.

The moment also offered a glimpse into Skenes and Dunne’s personalities away from the spotlight.

Their interaction with Ricuto stood out during the trip, showing how a simple fan encounter can create lasting memories beyond the baseball field.

Paul Skenes Faces Major Contract Decision With Pittsburgh Pirates

While Skenes enjoyed his offseason trip to Japan, his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates remains a major talking point.

The 2026 season marked another step forward for the franchise, but questions about how long it can retain its star pitcher continue to surface.

Skenes has three years of team control and enters arbitration for the first time in 2027.

MLB Trade Rumors projects his 2027 salary at $7.2 million—just $50,000 below Dallas Keuchel’s 2016 record of $7.25 million for a first-time arbitration-eligible pitcher.

Skenes finished the 2026 season with a 10-11 record, a 3.82 ERA and 200 strikeouts across 32 starts.

Although his numbers fell short of his dominant 2025 campaign, he remained one of Pittsburgh’s most important players and earned another All-Star selection.

Skenes’ rising salary could challenge the budget-conscious Pirates.

Pittsburgh is expected to retain him through arbitration, but a long-term extension may be harder as his earning potential grows.

Trade speculation has followed the right-hander since his MLB debut, but FanSided’s Robert Murray recently ruled out a winter move, saying in a Reddit AMA, “Skenes won’t be traded this winter. Zero percent chance.”

For now, the Pirates appear focused on keeping their ace as they build toward a potential postseason run in 2027.