The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more seasons of club control over Paul Skenes under MLB’s current rules. That gives General Manager Ben Cherington time to build a contender around him. It also gives owner Bob Nutting time to decide how far he’s willing to go to keep him. A deal elsewhere in baseball just made that decision look a lot more expensive.

Skenes is entering his first year of arbitration and can reach free agency after the Pirates’ 2029 season. He’ll be 27 at that point. If he stays healthy and keeps pitching like an ace, he could hit the market with more prime years ahead of him than the pitcher who just reset the market.

Tarik Skubal’s Mets Deal Sets a Scary Benchmark for Pittsburgh

The New York Mets agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with Tarik Skubal on Sunday, MLB.com reported. The agreement was pending a physical. Once finalized, it will surpass the 12-year, $325 million contract Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the richest deal ever for a pitcher.

Skubal’s deal averages $50 million per year. The Pirates opened the 2026 season with a $100 million payroll, according to an Associated Press study. In other words, Skubal’s average annual pay alone is equal to half of what Pittsburgh spent on its entire Opening Day roster.

Skubal reached free agency at 30. Skenes could get there three years younger, giving interested teams a chance to pay him for more of his prime. If he gets to the open market and is still one of baseball’s best pitchers, it’s hard to see Pittsburgh winning that bidding war.

An extension before free agency is a different conversation. The Pirates could offer Skenes the security of a long-term deal while he’s still going through arbitration. But every year he pitches at this level brings him closer to finding out what other teams would pay him. Skubal’s deal gives him a pretty good reason to wait.

A Salary Cap May Only Do So Much for the Pittsburgh Pirates

MLB owners have proposed a $258.2 million salary cap and a $180.2 million payroll floor for 2028. If the next collective bargaining agreement includes both, the floor could force Pittsburgh to spend more. The cap could also limit how much room the biggest spenders have to add another star.

Even under those rules, there’s little reason to expect the Pirates to start spending near the cap. Ownership could raise payroll enough to meet the floor and still leave tens of millions in unused room. The team would also have to pay for a lineup and the rest of a rotation around Skenes.

That’s the problem Skubal’s deal puts in front of Nutting. Spending more on the roster would be a welcome change in Pittsburgh. Committing anything close to $450 million to one pitcher would take a change in how ownership operates. A salary cap alone gives fans little reason to expect that.