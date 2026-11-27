The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a trade involving a former No. 1 overall pick.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading 2021 first-overall pick Henry Davis, a catcher, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utilityman Tim Tawa.

Pittsburgh Pirates Trading Henry Davis to Arizona Diamondbacks for Tim Tawa

“Trade news: The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utilityman Tim Tawa, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick, joins Gabriel Moreno while the Pirates get more versatile with Tawa, who can play everywhere.”

Moreno just won the batting title and a Silver Slugger Award, so it’s unlikely that Davis will be starting regularly for Arizona barring an unexpected trade.

Davis is an elite defender, however, so the Diamondbacks could start using Moreno as a designated hitter more often while Davis catches. Moreno is arguably an even better defender than Davis, but giving Moreno more days off could help limit injury risk and increase his longevity.

Looking at Ex-Pirates C Henry Davis

Davis made his big-league debut in 2023. He has with the Pirates over parts of four big-league seasons, slashing .178/.265/.300 with 25 home runs and 89 RBI in 283 RBI. But because of his defense, Davis is a great backup catcher option for Arizona.

This past season, Davis slashed .271/.272/.313 with 10 homers and 38 RBI in 97 games. Defensively, Davis posted +4 Block Above Average while doing an excellent job controlling the run game. He’s an OK framer, which doesn’t matter as much nowadays with the ABS challenge system.

Davis is under team control through the 2029 season, meaning he will become a free agent in 2029-30 offseason. Next season is his first year of arbitration eligibility. It’s unclear how much he will make in 2027, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting $1.4 million.

Looking at Pirates’ New UTL Tim Tawa

The Diamondbacks selected Tawa in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Stanford. He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2025.

Over 178 big-league games across the past two seasons, Tawa hit .225/.287/.375 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI. He has logged MLB innings at first base, second base, third base and all three outfield positions. He mostly played first base in 2026.

With only two seasons of MLB experience, Tawa is under team control through the 2031 season. He is 27 years old.