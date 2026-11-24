The Pittsburgh Pirates spent 2026 trying to take a step that has eluded the franchise for years. They fell short, leaving the front office with another offseason to figure out how to get there. Team President Travis Williams had a chance to dial back expectations after the season. Instead, he made a public commitment and brought some of the most important people in the organization into it.

Williams pointed to progress in 2026 as a reason to believe the club can take another step. That may be a fair assessment from inside the organization. Fans have heard plenty about progress over the years, though. What Williams expects to see in 2027 leaves a lot less room for interpretation.

Travis Williams Doubles Down on the Pirates’ Playoff Expectations

Williams acknowledged that the Pirates came up short in 2026 when discussing the season with Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He also made clear that missing the mark had done little to change how he views the year ahead.

“We intentionally set very high expectations for ourselves in 2026. Our goal was to make the playoffs. While we ultimately didn’t accomplish that goal, we did make a lot of meaningful strides and progress in 2026, which is a real good foundation for us going into ’27. Those expectations haven’t changed,” Williams said.

The names Williams mentioned next were just as significant as the goal itself. He pointed to owner Bob Nutting, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Don Kelly.

By including himself, Williams made it clear that he sees the playoff push as a commitment that extends from the owner’s office to the dugout.

“Our expectations for ’27 are to make the playoffs. We’re fully committed to that, from Bob to myself to Ben to Donnie. Everybody is coming together to work toward that goal.”

That puts some pressure on Cherington before Kelly manages a game in 2027. The general manager has the offseason to address the roster, and fans can judge those moves against the standard Williams just set. Every team would like to play in October. Williams is telling fans they should expect the Pirates to get there.

Pittsburgh’s’ Offseason Will Put That Commitment to the Test

It matters that Williams named Nutting. Fans will be watching to see what resources ownership gives Cherington to improve the club. They’ll also be watching what Cherington does with them. If the front office sees 2027 as a playoff year, the winter is its first chance to show how it plans to get there.

There’s a risk in being this specific after falling short of the same goal a year earlier. The Pirates could improve again in 2027 and still finish outside the playoff field. Williams has already explained how he views that kind of progress. He called it a foundation for the upcoming season.

The next time the Pirates look back on a season, fans will have a simple way to measure it. Williams gave them that himself. Now the people he named have an offseason to put Kelly in position to deliver.