PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action in his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.
However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs once again.
Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out Heartfelt Post
One of the brightest young stars in the MLB is Konnor Griffin.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs once again.Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out Heartfelt PostOne of the brightest young stars in the MLB is Konnor Griffin.This week, he made a heartfelt post to Instagram.Griffin wrote: “Love seeing the world with you!” […]
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out Heartfelt Post