The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of young talent on their roster.

However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs once again.

Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out Heartfelt Post

One of the brightest young stars in the MLB is Konnor Griffin.

This week, he made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Griffin wrote: “Love seeing the world with you!”

There were over 17,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@olivercarlin33: “Put konner at qb he has an arm🔥😂”

@itsa_lwx: “Can’t wait to see you go off after the lockout of 27”

@andrewrunsit: “CAN YOU BE THE SAVIOR OF OUR CITY?!?!? WE HAVE LOST ALL HOPE IN THE STEELERS AND PENS, YOU’RE ALL WE HAVE HOPE FOR, PROVE US RIGHT KG!!!!!”

@authormelanie.kerry: “That’s the right attitude!! Treasure every precious moment together!”

@aggiebergs: “You two are beautiful together!!❤️❤️ Enjoy your travel together and time with your families.”

@konnorgriffin_glazer: “Kg we might need u at qb goat”

Looking At Griffin

Griffin was picked in the 1st round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut in 2026.

The 20-year-old batted .272 with 85 hits, six home runs, 33 RBIs, 43 runs and 23 stolen bases in 80 games.

Griffin also signed a big extension with the Pirates.

The Athletic MLB wrote (on April 8): “NEWS: MLB’s top prospect Konnor Griffin and the Pirates signed a team-record $140 million, nine-year extension, league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday.”