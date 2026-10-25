PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 02: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates at bat during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 2, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pirates defeated the Diamondbacks 8-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
@nathanaeltimmermans: “Happy birthday to my all time favorite. What a man, and what a player.”
@sueslussar: “Happy Birthday, Cutch 🎊🎂🎉We still Love you In Pittsburgh♥️”
@ta.ylorann: “😂❤️❤️❤️ love this”
Looking At McCutchen’s Time With Pirates
McCutchen was the 11th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of high school (by the Pirates).
He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise.
In that span, McCutchen made five straight All-Star Games (2011-15) and won the 2013 National League MVP Award.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently home for the offseason.Despite good young talent, they missed the MLB playoffs for the 11th straight year.Wife Of Beloved Pirates Star Sends Out PostRecently, Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen celebrated his 40th birthday.One person to make a post for him was his wife (Maria).She wrote: “Andrew’s 40th🎈 There aren’t enough days […]
Wife Of Beloved Pittsburgh Pirates Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post