Wife Of Beloved Pittsburgh Pirates Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently home for the offseason.

Despite good young talent, they missed the MLB playoffs for the 11th straight year.

Wife Of Beloved Pirates Star Sends Out Post

Recently, Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen celebrated his 40th birthday.

One person to make a post for him was his wife (Maria).

She wrote: “Andrew’s 40th🎈 There aren’t enough days to celebrate him or words to describe what he means to me.. he’s just honestly the best.🥲❤️”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nathanaeltimmermans: “Happy birthday to my all time favorite. What a man, and what a player.”

@sueslussar: “Happy Birthday, Cutch 🎊🎂🎉We still Love you In Pittsburgh♥️”

@ta.ylorann: “😂❤️❤️❤️ love this”

Looking At McCutchen’s Time With Pirates

McCutchen was the 11th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of high school (by the Pirates).

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise.

In that span, McCutchen made five straight All-Star Games (2011-15) and won the 2013 National League MVP Award.