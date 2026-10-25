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Wife Of Beloved Pittsburgh Pirates Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 02: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates at bat during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 2, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pirates defeated the Diamondbacks 8-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently home for the offseason.

Despite good young talent, they missed the MLB playoffs for the 11th straight year.

Wife Of Beloved Pirates Star Sends Out Post

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts at second base after hitting a two run RBI double in the first inning during the game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on August 22, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recently, Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen celebrated his 40th birthday.

One person to make a post for him was his wife (Maria).

She wrote: “Andrew’s 40th🎈 There aren’t enough days to celebrate him or words to describe what he means to me.. he’s just honestly the best.🥲❤️”

Comments On Her Post

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates hitting a home run with teammates in the dugout during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nathanaeltimmermans: “Happy birthday to my all time favorite. What a man, and what a player.”

@sueslussar: “Happy Birthday, Cutch 🎊🎂🎉We still Love you In Pittsburgh♥️”

@ta.ylorann: “😂❤️❤️❤️ love this”

Looking At McCutchen’s Time With Pirates

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 22, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

McCutchen was the 11th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of high school (by the Pirates).

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise.

In that span, McCutchen made five straight All-Star Games (2011-15) and won the 2013 National League MVP Award.

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a single in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds during the National League Wild Card game at PNC Park on October 1, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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