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Former San Diego Padres Pitcher Signs New Deal With Yankees

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Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Tim Hill #25 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game against the Seattle Mariners at PETCO Park on June 07, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Diego are a team to watch incredibly closely during this offseason.

After losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, the expectation is that the Padres will be looking to add several new players to their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, a former Padres pitcher has signed with the New York Yankees.

Former San Diego Padres Pitcher Signs With Yankees

Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Tim Hill #25 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on June 24, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A former Padres pitcher is returning to the Yankees.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees have signed Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million contract for the 2027 season. In addition, Passan reported that Hill’s new deal comes with a $2.5 million club option for the 2028 season.

“Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason,” Passan posted on X.

Hill returning to the Yankees comes after he had a 5-2 record, a 4.60 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a 4.60 ERA in 67 games for them last season.

In 172 games over three seasons with New York, the former Padres pitcher has a 12-6 record and a 3.34 ERA.

Looking Back at Hill’s Time With the Padres

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Tim Hill #25 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game against the Seattle Mariners at PETCO Park on June 07, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hill spent four seasons with the Padres from 2020 to 2023.

In 204 games with the Padres, he had a 13-10 record, a 4.18 ERA, one save, and 127 strikeouts.

Hill’s best season with San Diego was in 2022. In 55 appearances that season with the Padres, he had a 3-0 record and a 3.56 ERA. Thus, he had some solid moments in San Diego.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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