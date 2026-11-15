Former San Diego Padres Pitcher Signs New Deal With Yankees

The San Diego are a team to watch incredibly closely during this offseason.

After losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, the expectation is that the Padres will be looking to add several new players to their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, a former Padres pitcher has signed with the New York Yankees.

Former San Diego Padres Pitcher Signs With Yankees

A former Padres pitcher is returning to the Yankees.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees have signed Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million contract for the 2027 season. In addition, Passan reported that Hill’s new deal comes with a $2.5 million club option for the 2028 season.

“Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason,” Passan posted on X.

Hill returning to the Yankees comes after he had a 5-2 record, a 4.60 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a 4.60 ERA in 67 games for them last season.

In 172 games over three seasons with New York, the former Padres pitcher has a 12-6 record and a 3.34 ERA.

Looking Back at Hill’s Time With the Padres

Hill spent four seasons with the Padres from 2020 to 2023.

In 204 games with the Padres, he had a 13-10 record, a 4.18 ERA, one save, and 127 strikeouts.

Hill’s best season with San Diego was in 2022. In 55 appearances that season with the Padres, he had a 3-0 record and a 3.56 ERA. Thus, he had some solid moments in San Diego.