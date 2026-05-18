Seattle Mariners Roster Shuffle Involves Former Top Prospect

The Seattle Mariners announced a roster shuffle on Monday. The team optioned infielder Leo Rivas and reliever Domingo González to AAA Tacoma. Subsequently, the team activated Patrick Wisdom off the 10-day injured list and recalled Robinson Ortiz from AAA Tacoma. Finally, Seattle selected former top Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis to the 40-man roster but plan to keep him in Tacoma.

Since rosters expanded last September, Rivas found himself a consistent contributor for the Seattle Mariners. Unfortunately, he struggles right now to generate offense. While being a replacement for the injured Brendan Donovan, Rivas batted .131/.263/.172.

However, his demotion remains significant after J.P. Crawford suffered a hit by pitch injury in Sunday’s game. Expect Crawford to return to the lineup on Monday without another shortstop on the roster outside of Colt Emerson, who expects to be the teams third basemen moving forward.

Former Top Prospect Headlines Mariners Roster Shuffle

Davis developed mainly in the Chicago Cubs minor league system. He quickly rose up prospect rankings before becoming a top 20 prospect in 2022. However, injury issues caused a swift decline in his status, forcing the Cubs to non-tender his contract in 2024. The Mariners signed him to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training in December of 2025.

In Davis’ contract, the Mariners gave him an assignment clause, which allows him to signal to all other major league franchises that he wants a major league opportunity. However, the Mariners clearly wanted to prevent him from activating that, hence the move to the 40-man roster. They had an open spot to fill, making him an important part of the Seattle Mariners roster shuffle.

Previously, Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander said, “I don’t see a scenario where we don’t keep him in our organization. He’s a right-handed bat with power and there aren’t a ton of them available.”

Perhaps the Mariners call up Davis soon as a replacement for one of their right-handed hitters. Offseason signings Rob Refsnyder and Connor Joe currently occupy those roles. Refsnyder toils so far this season, batting .123/.197/.228 with 2 home runs. In limited opportunities, Joe bats .214/.333/.393 with one home run.

If the Mariners choose Refsnyder over Joe, they would have to designate him for assignment. However, Joe owns a minor league option, making that an easier move to swallow when the time comes. That being said, it remains to be seen if Davis gets that opportunity. It will be his major league debut whenever he plays.

Another Top Reliever Prospect Makes His MLB Debut

Ortiz, the left-handed reliever who the Mariners called up Monday, also potentially makes his MLB debut soon. The team sent down González, who pitched well in his few opportunities. The move gives Seattle another left-handed arm in the bullpen for this upcoming series against the Chicago White Sox.

Ortiz posted a 1.69 ERA, 12 walks, and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings of AAA baseball. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the 26th best prospect in the Mariners farm system. The Mariners acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.