Why Is the Rangers-Royals Game Delayed Today? Latest Start Time

The Texas Rangers-Kansas City Royals game is currently in a weather delay, leaving fans waiting for updates on when first pitch will take place and whether conditions will improve enough to begin play.

As rain moves through the area, officials continue to monitor the forecast while both teams await word on a revised start time and any potential scheduling changes.

The game, scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. CDT Thursday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., was in a delay as of approximately 12:40 p.m. CDT with no revised start time announced. Scattered thunderstorms rolling through the Kansas City area were the reason for the delay. The Kansas City Royals announced the delay around the scheduled start time and said an updated first-pitch time would be provided when available, according to RotoWire.

Weather conditions at Kauffman Stadium called for partly cloudy skies with temperatures approaching 88 degrees and gusts of up to 20 mph blowing out toward right-center field, the kind of environment that gives hitters a significant edge once play gets underway. A 30% to 34% chance of precipitation was forecast through the early to midafternoon window.

No postponement had been declared as of 1:05 p.m. CDT. Both clubs are monitoring conditions closely for a possible delayed start later Thursday afternoon.

Rangers vs. Royals Pitching Matchup

Two contrasting pitching styles await whenever this game gets underway. Texas right-hander Kumar Rocker is slated to start for the Rangers in what is his first full major league season. Through 12 starts, <a href="http://” >Rocker owns a 2-5 record with a 3.54 ERA across 61 innings, with 49 strikeouts and 26 walks and a 1.33 WHIP.

Kansas City counters with veteran right-hander Michael Wacha, whose profile runs nearly opposite. Control and efficiency define Wacha’s approach: a 4-4 record, a 3.44 ERA over 81 innings, a 1.14 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts against just 25 walks across 13 starts this season.

On paper, this shapes up as a pitcher’s duel. In practice, those outbound gusts at Kauffman Stadium could complicate that projection considerably.

Texas Rangers-Kansas City Royals Series Context and Stakes

Thursday’s contest is the rubber match of a three-game set. The Royals took the opener June 9, with catcher Jac Caglianone launching two home runs in a 5-3 Kansas City victory. The Rangers answered in Game 2 Wednesday, pushing across the decisive run on an Elias Díaz double in the 10th inning for a 6-4 win that evened the series at one game apiece.

Texas entered the day at 33-34, sitting two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL West lead, according to MLB.com. A road series victory over a struggling opponent would represent real progress in a tight divisional race heading toward midsummer.

Kansas City stood at 28-40, fifth in the AL Central and well off the divisional pace. For the Royals, a home series win against a near-.500 opponent is among the more achievable targets on their calendar. Caglianone’s two-homer performance in the opener showed what the club’s offense is capable of when it finds a groove.

Fans can follow the Kansas City Royals on X at @Royals or the Texas Rangers at @Rangers for the latest updates on a revised start time. The game is also available to stream on MLB.TV, subject to applicable blackout restrictions.