Blue Jays Face Tough Decision with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Following Injury vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against the New York Yankees. Guerrero is out of the lineup after being removed from the previous game with a head injury.

Guerrero suffered the injury in the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 3-1 win. He collided with Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr., taking a knee to the head. Guerrero scored on the play, but left the game afterward.

The next day, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters, including MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, that Guerrero is dealing with headaches. Matheson adds that the Blue Jays manager suffered seven concussions in his playing career as a catcher. Because of his own experiences, he tends to be more careful on this subject.

It’s been a tough year for Guerrero, who’s in the first season of a $500 million extension he signed last year. He’s slashing just .263/.337/.356 on the season with seven home runs and a 96 wRC+ in 115 games. Despite the rough season, he was named an All-Star after winning the fan vote at his position.

Blue Jays Face IL Decision with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports that the Blue Jays are finishing concussion testing on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to determine the next steps.

Toronto has a decision to make with its star first baseman. The 7-day concussion injured list is an option, which would keep him out until August 22.

Davidi adds that the Blue Jays have outfielder Daz Cameron on the taxi squad and ready to play, if needed. Cameron is not on the club’s 40-man roster, so they’d have to clear a spot there.

There aren’t any clear 60-day injured list candidates, even with outfielder Jonatan Clase (plantar fasciitis) and Trey Yesavage (meniscectomy) both weeks away from returning. Jameson Taillon’s injury situation is worth monitoring, as he left his last start with forearm tightness.

The Blue Jays could make a roster move ahead of their middle game against the Yankees.

UPDATE: The Blue Jays have, in fact, made a roster move. Vladimir Guerrero heads to the 7-day injured list and Daz Cameron has been selected from Triple-A Buffalo. The club designated right-hander Lazardo Estrada for assignment.

Blue Jays Remain Alive in AL Wild Card Chase

Placing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the injured list means they’ll be without a key bat for at least seven days, possibly more if symptoms persist. While he’s having a terrible season compared to past years, he’s the type of player who can carry a lineup when hot. The last postseason proved just that.

Despite dealing staff ace Kevin Gausman at the trade deadline, the Blue Jays are still alive in the American League Wild Card race. Entering play on August 15, they are a game back of the Detroit Tigers for the final Wild Card spot.

With the Blue Jays crawling back into the postseason picture, they’ll need to be as healthy as possible. That’s why the roster decision with Guerrero is important. The club will need their star player to be healthy and get hot down the stretch to push them over the edge in a tight postseason race.

In addition to Guerrero, the Blue Jays have another moving on the injury front that could impact how they finish the season. Spencer Arrighetti is rehabbing from a foot issue, which he suffered as a member of the Houston Astros. He’s supposed to throw 45-60 pitches in his next rehab appearance on August 16.