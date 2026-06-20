Blue Jays Announce Roster Shake-Up During Chicago Cubs Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to go toe-to-toe with the Chicago Cubs in the second game of their series. Despite losing the first game in an embarrassing fashion, the Blue Jays have two games to redeem themselves. Ahead of the middle game of the series, the team announced Blue Jays news regarding Lazara Estrada, Brendon Little, Dalton Varsho, and Charles McAdoo.

The Blue Jays are going to have to give a better effort for the rest of their Cubs series if they want to gain ground on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Despite being ahead of the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox in the standings, it won’t stay that way forever. If the Blue Jays can’t find a groove, they could tumble down the Wild Card race in a hurry.

The moves that the team announced today are one step towards dressing a more consistent and deep roster.

Blue Jays News: Duo Demoted

The Blue Jays announced four moves ahead of their June 20th game against the Cubs. The June 20th transactions involved four players.

Daulton Varsho activated from IL

Lazaro Estrada activated from IL

Brendon Little optioned to AAA.

Charles McAdoo optioned to AAA.

Varsho is a vital member of the Blue Jays organization. Because of this, his activation is not surprising. The 5-foot-8 outfielder has played in 64 games this season. In those games, he has recorded 54 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Brendon Little Optioned

The day after his recall, the Blue Jays have optioned Little back to the Buffalo Bisons. Calling his stint with the team “brief” is a bit of an understatement.

Little was performing well in AAA when he was recalled. Unfortunately, he was one of many players who had an off-day for the series opener. During his lone inning, he threw one strikeout and three walks to go along with two hits and four earned runs against. Additionally, his MLB ERA ballooned to 27.00.

Charles McAdoo Optioned

In addition to Little being sent down, McAdoo was sent down.

McAdoo has played eight games with the Blue Jays since being called up at the end of May. In those eight contests, he recorded four hits, three RBIs, and one home run. He also recorded a .160 batting average.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Series Game 2

Estrada and Varsho are both active for Game 2 of the Blue Jays vs Cubs series. Judging by how the series opener went, the team will need all the help that they can get.

After taking a thumping in the series opener, they made a few changes to the lineup:

Patrick Corbin will be the starting pitcher for today’s game. Both today’s and tomorrow’s games will start at 2:20 PM Eastern Time. The Blue Jays must win today’s game in order to have a chance to win the series.