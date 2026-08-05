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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update After Astros Loss

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Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage exited Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros before the third inning with an apparent knee injury.

The Blue Jays lost the game 7-2.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on Yesavage’s injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager Announces Trey Yesavage Update

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: “Trey Yesavage (knee soreness) is going for an MRI tomorrow, manager John Schneider said. He felt a pinch in his knee. ”

Yesavage, 23, threw two scoreless innings before exiting the game. He allowed no hits and one walk.

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings this season.

Houston Astros Beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-2

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Toronto tied the game in the fifth inning after Myles Straw hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch from Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 27: Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays drives in a run with a single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In the bottom of the fifth, Jose Altuve hit an RBI single and Taylor Trammell hit a three-run home run, making the game 6-2 in Houston’s favor.

In the bottom of the seventh, Altuve hit another RBI single to make the game 7-2.

Right-hander Chad Dallas suffered the loss for the Blue Jays. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings.

Toronto Blue Jays v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 4: Chad Dallas #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty each threw a scoreless inning for the Blue Jays. Brendon Little allowed one run on two hits and a walk.

For Houston, Wesneski earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings. Left-hander Bennet Sousa threw a scoreless inning, and Enyel De Los Santos threw two scoreless innings.

What’s Next For The Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series in Houston tomorrow. The finale is slated to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon will pitch for Toronto tomorrow. Right-hander Hunter Brown is slated to start for Houston.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update After Astros Loss

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