Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update After Astros Loss

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage exited Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros before the third inning with an apparent knee injury.

The Blue Jays lost the game 7-2.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on Yesavage’s injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager Announces Trey Yesavage Update

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: “Trey Yesavage (knee soreness) is going for an MRI tomorrow, manager John Schneider said. He felt a pinch in his knee. ”

Yesavage, 23, threw two scoreless innings before exiting the game. He allowed no hits and one walk.

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings this season.

Houston Astros Beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-2

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Toronto tied the game in the fifth inning after Myles Straw hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch from Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jose Altuve hit an RBI single and Taylor Trammell hit a three-run home run, making the game 6-2 in Houston’s favor.

In the bottom of the seventh, Altuve hit another RBI single to make the game 7-2.

Right-hander Chad Dallas suffered the loss for the Blue Jays. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings.

Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty each threw a scoreless inning for the Blue Jays. Brendon Little allowed one run on two hits and a walk.

For Houston, Wesneski earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings. Left-hander Bennet Sousa threw a scoreless inning, and Enyel De Los Santos threw two scoreless innings.

What’s Next For The Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series in Houston tomorrow. The finale is slated to start at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon will pitch for Toronto tomorrow. Right-hander Hunter Brown is slated to start for Houston.