NASCAR Continues To Add Busch Light Clash Entertainment Options

The Busch Light Clash is mere days away, but NASCAR continues to add entertainment options. Now the sanctioning body has announced that both Cheat Codes and Dixie D’Amelio will perform during the exhibition event.

According to a press release, Cheat Codes will continue the tradition that began with the 2022 Busch Light Clash. The DJ Trio will perform during the caution breaks, much like DJ Skee did during the first trip to the LA Memorial Coliseum.

We're heating up!@DixieDamelio and @CheatCodesMusic to perform LIVE at the @lacoliseum! — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) January 27, 2023

Along with performing during the caution breaks, Cheat Codes will also collaborate with D’Amelio for a special performance of “I Remember.” This is the song on which they collaborated with country singer Russell Dickerson.

“Adding Cheat Codes and Dixie D’Amelio to the lineup of entertainment takes the Busch Light Clash to the next level,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “They are current artists with a global reach that numbers in the billions. Their addition to the Busch Light Clash takes this event to the next level.”

The Busch Light Clash Will Have a Packed Lineup

The addition of Cheat Codes and D’Amelio only further expands the lineup for the preseason event at the LA Memorial Coliseum. There will be multiple options for the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

The first big musical performance will feature some Southern California icons. Cypress Hill will take the stage before the main event and will perform a full, pre-race concert. The drivers will then climb into their cars for the first 75 laps of the Busch Light Clash.

Once the first segment of the race is complete, there will be another musical performance. Wiz Khalifa will take the stage and put on a show of his own. He will take over the spot that previously featured Ice Cube in 2022.

Cheat Codes and D’Amelio will round out the lineup with a different type of performance. They will help provide entertainment during a unique evening at the iconic sports venue while creating content for millions of fans.

NASCAR Provided Another Busch Light Clash Update

The addition of Cheat Codes and D’Amelio is not the only update provided by NASCAR. The sanctioning body also set the stage for the preseason event by releasing the initial entry list for the race weekend.

According to the provided information, there will be 36 chartered entries attempting to secure a spot in the 27-car main event. The overwhelming majority includes full-time drivers such as Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Brad Keselowski among others.

There will be one previously unannounced addition to the Busch Light Clash. JJ Yeley will join Rick Ware Racing for the event, and he will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang. This is the entry that Ryan Preece controlled during the 2022 Busch Light Clash, but the Connecticut native will now be the full-time driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.

Yeley has made numerous starts for RWR over the years. This includes 18 starts during the 2022 season as the veteran driver shared the No. 15 with some other select guests in Joey Hand, Parker Kligerman, Garrett Smithley, and David Ragan.