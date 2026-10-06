Charlotte Hornets Set For $200 Million Decision For Brandon Miller

The Charlotte Hornets could be locking down their projected franchise player for the foresseaable player with an astronomical amount of money.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Hornets and franchise cornerstone Brandon Miller are in talks for a rookie-scale max extension worth over $200 million.

When Will Brandon Miller Sign A New Deal With The Hornets?

Siegel added that Miller is likely to get that new contract signed before the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season, when the 23-year-old is expected to be the primary go-to player for the Hornets.

“Although health is a slight concern for Miller early on in his career, the two sides have progressed in contract talks, and the Hornets’ young star is expected to reach terms on a new deal that exceeds $200 million,” Siegel reported.

He believes Miller’s contract would similar to that of other young superstars such as Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner, New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby, and Houston Rockets’ Amen Thompson.

“Sources told ClutchPoints that recent deals given to Franz Wagner (5yr/224M), OG Anunoby (5yr/212.5M), and Amen Thompson (5yr/208M) have been topics of conversation in negotiations for Miller and his camp,” he reported.

After seeing Thompson receive $208 million from Houston, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Miller will receive at least $40 million in annual value on a contract extension, which would put him around 20% of the league’s cap. Out of all the players eligible for a rookie-scale extension, Miller is the most likely to get one before the 2026-27 season begins.”

If negotiations unexpectedly stall past the deadline, Miller will head into the 2027 offseason as a restricted free agent, which still gives Charlotte the right to match any external contract offer sheet he might sign.

Miller is currently playing under his four-year, $49 million rookie-scale contract, which pays him a base salary of $15 million for the 2026-2027 season. Having been drafted second overall in 2023, Miller is entering the final year of this contract and is eligible to sign a lucrative rookie-scale extension.

Miller will serve as the primary offensive focal point for the Hornets next season after averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.

The team gave him the keys to the offense after they traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason.

Miller played through left shoulder instability last season after suffering a subluxation in late October, which forced him to miss 13 games and wear a protective shoulder wrap for the remainder of the year.

Brandon Miller Health Update For The Next Season

Brandon Miller gave the Hornets a major health update for the upcoming season, which could play a role in his contract negotiations.

“Of course, I’m back now doing a lot better,” Miller said. “I think the most important thing throughout this process, which is staying connected with my teammates. They did a great job of just keeping me focused on the controllables that I can control during my rehab and just kinda having that mindset throughout the summer has guided me back to where I’m at now.”

Miller has been rehabbing his shoulder throughout the summer after the team lost in the second game of the play-in tournament.

A healthy Miller will be given heavy responsibilities next season as the Hornets navigate the post-Ball era.