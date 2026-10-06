Hornets Announce Bad Injury News For Projected LaMelo Ball Replacement

The Charlotte Hornets will be missing their starting point guard, who was projected to be the team’s replacement for LaMelo Ball.

According to the Hornets, Coby White, who is seen as a starter this season, will be missing the entire preseason after suffering a left calf strain during training camp.

Hornets Announce Coby White Injury

Per the team, the 26-year-old guard, who recently signed a three-year, $74 million contract extension and is projected to take over the starting point guard role following the offseason trade of LaMelo Ball, is now uncertain for the regular-season opener on October 21 against the Brooklyn Nets.

After dealing with calf issues earlier in his career, the organization will closely monitor White’s recovery, with players like Dennis Schroder and Christian Anderson poised to absorb extra backcourt minutes while he remains sidelined.

This soft-tissue injury compounds an already banged-up Hornets roster, which has already dealt early injuries to other rotation pieces like Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams.

Last month, the Hornets announced that Knueppel suffered a left hamstring injury while Williams sustained a right hamstring injury.

Much like White, both players were ruled out for the entirety of the NBA preseason.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee provided a positive update before training camp, stating that Knueppel and Williams are trending well and doing more on-court work each day. The team plans to re-evaluate both players during the first week of the regular season to determine their official return dates.

Coby White Reveals Goal For The Hornets This Season

After the Hornets traded LaMelo Ball in the offseason, expectations for the team had been diminished.

But Coby White is trusting the team’s identity, saying that they would be building what they founded last season, when they reached the second game of the play-in tournament.

“I think first and foremost, we’ve got to do it by committee. I think that was kind of the theme this whole summer: We have to do it together as a unit,” White said on media day.

“Obviously, we want to stick to our identity in terms of playing fast, finishing possessions and defense. We set the tone defensively, then get out and run and make quick decisions. Don’t hold the ball, and try to let everybody play to their strengths. We’ve got a lot of versatile guys. So I think just playing uptempo, playing fast, and then defensively, getting back in transition, finishing possessions and protecting the paint.”

The Hornets trade Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, who will anchor the center position. Charlotte also moved Miles Bridges to bring in experienced perimeter defender Grayson Allen and versatile forward Royce O’Neale. Further bolstering their backcourt depth, the front office acquired veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.

For White, the new-look squad gave him confidence entering the new season.

“They give me the confidence to go out there and be myself, but also take ownership and really lead the team. So I give a lot of credit to my teammates for allowing me to be myself, but also allowing me to lead,” he said. “They kind of let me do it my way, and I’m still learning. It’s not perfect. Nobody’s perfect. So I thank my teammates a lot for that.”

For now, White is working towards getting back to the court.