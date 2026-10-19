The Charlotte Hornets have made a major announcement as the team has signed star forward Brandon Miller to a contract extension.

Monday is the deadline for NBA teams to sign players to rookie-scale contract extensions, and the Hornets got their deal done with Miller right before the deadline, signing him to a five-year extension.

Hornets Extend Brandon Miller

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hornets have signed Miller to a five-year, $209 million contract extension, keeping him with the only NHL franchise he’s ever known for the next six seasons, as he is already under contract with Charlotte for this coming season at $15.1 million.

“BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller has agreed on a five-year, $209 million rookie-scale contract extension, representatives AJ Vaynerchuk and Joey Middleton of VaynerSports tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his X.

This extension with Miller was thought to be in the works for quite a while, as both the team and player wanted to continue their relationship. Now, it’s official, and the Hornets will have their star forward locked up for six more seasons.

Brandon Miller NBA Career

Miller was originally drafted by Charlotte with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Alabama.

He was third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting in his first NBA season in 2023-24, averaging 17.3 points while playing in 74 games, but he was banged up in his sophomore season, taking a step back by playing in just 21 games, though he did average 21 points.

This past season, his third NBA season, Miller had, by far, his best season so far in the league, as he played in 65 games for the Hornets, averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on .435/.383/.892 shooting splits while the Hornets were one of the top young, up-and-coming teams in the league.

With the Hornets having traded former franchise player LaMelo Ball this offseason to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miller is expected to take an even greater role in the team’s offense this coming season as the Hornets look to make a playoff push and prove that the team is ready to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.