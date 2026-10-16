Hornets Cut Former NBA Champion Guard

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Friday that they have waived veteran guard Pat Connaughton, a former NBA Champion.

The Hornets needed to waive one player before the start of the NBA season next week, and Connaughton — whose $3.8 million salary for this coming season was non-guaranteed — was the odd man out.

With Connaughton now waived, the Hornets have 15 players under contract for the start of next season.

Hornets Send Message to Pat Connaughton

After Connaughton was cut by the Hornets, the team sent a respectful message to the veteran guard on social media, thanking him for his contributions to the team over the past two years.

“wishing you nothing but the best, @pconnaughton,” the Hornets wrote on their X.

Pat Connaughton Won the NBA Championship in 2021

In 2021, Connaughton won the NBA title when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, which was the highlight of his NBA career to date.

The 33-year-old Connaughton was originally drafted in the second round with the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets and was immediately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a draft-night trade.

He then spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in Portland before heading to Milwaukee, where he ended up playing seven memorable years for the Bucks, serving as a valuable player on their 2021 NBA Championship-winning squad.

Connaughton was then traded to the Hornets last summer and played one season in Charlotte, playing in 42 games for the Hornets with zero starts while contributing 2.6 points per game off the bench.

Obviously, Connaughton took a major step back with his scoring last year, but he provided valuable leadership in the Hornets’ locker room and on the bench, and the team liked him very much.

In a perfect world, Charlotte could have kept him around this season, but with the team having a roster crunch, he was the odd man out.

Provided Connaughton clears waivers, he may try to latch onto a veteran’s minimum deal with another NBA team, but there is a chance this could be the end of his NBA playing career.