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Chicago Bulls Get Injury Update On 27-Year-Old Trade Pickup

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Chicago Bulls Media Day
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Tiago Splitter of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls hope to roll out their offseason trade pickup Nic Claxton soon, but the debut won’t come soon enough for them.

Preparing for their season opener, the Bulls are going into the new basketball season knowing that Claxton is not healthy enough to play right away.

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after being fouled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

When the head coach, Tiago Splitter, met with reporters on Monday (October 19), he announced that Claxton is “ramping up” and is going to be out for the next two weeks. He’ll get re-evaluated by then, leaving his target return date as a question mark.

“Claxton is doing some spot shooting as we Tweet,” Bulls reporter KC Johnson said on the social media platform, X. “Splitter clarified that Claxton is progressing and will be evaluated throughout and the two-week window is just an approximation.”

Claxton is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Bulls Add Nic Claxton For The 2026 NBA Season

Chicago Bulls Media Day
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Nic Claxton #9 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a photo during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old center joined the Bulls this offseason after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets.

Claxton started his career with Brooklyn, becoming a second-round pick for the team in 2019. Although he didn’t have a strong role throughout his first couple of seasons, Claxton became a rotational player by year three–and a starter by year four.

In 380 games with the Nets, Claxton averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. Last season, Claxton started all but one of his 69 games on the Nets. Seeing the court for 27.8 minutes per game, the veteran center averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He also blocked 1.1 shots per game on the defensive end.

Although the Bulls are a rebuilding squad, they hope that Claxton’s veteran experience can be a difference-maker, as they look to revamp the young team.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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