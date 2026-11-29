Former Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is back in the rumor mill.

It’s nothing new for the Sacramento Kings standout, who is playing through the final year of his massive contract on an underwhelming Western Conference team that continues to struggle.

Dating back to LaVine’s Bulls days, the standout has been rumored as a trade candidate until the Bulls finally made it happen. Now, the Kings are facing the same type of reports, which LaVine is seemingly denying.

Zach LaVine Tells NBA Fans Not To Listen To Rumors

“We live in a world where media with no credibility or sources can influence…If you don’t hear it from me or my representation s*** false. ZL8,” LaVine wrote on X.

Consider that a direct statement from the two-time All-Star.

LaVine is likely responding to a report from The Chicago Sun-Times, which suggested that LaVine “badly wants out of Sacramento.” It was claimed that LaVine is unhappy and would like to play for a competitive team. He would even sacrifice his role if needed.

Currently, LaVine is playing on a 2-16 Kings team. Only the Milwaukee Bucks’ record in the East is worse.

Zach LaVine Lately

LaVine is currently making close to $50 million in salary. He’ll get a chance to hit free agency in the summer.

Typically, players of his caliber, who want out during their final year, either get traded or bought out. Clearly, LaVine is attempting to steer clear of that discussion for the time being.

This season, LaVine has appeared in 16 games for the Kings. He is shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.3% from three, averaging 20.3 points. Along with his scoring, LaVine is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

During his eight-year run with the Bulls, LaVine produced averages of 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.