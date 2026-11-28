Josh Giddey was a late addition to the Chicago Bulls’ injury report ahead of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, as reported by CHSN’s K.C. Johnson in a post on X.

Giddey’s Official Injury Designation

Giddey was not listed on any of Chicago’s initial injury reports but was added to the 1:15 p.m. ET report with a designation of questionable because of right ankle soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

The sixth-year guard, now in his third season with the Bulls, is averaging a career-low 10.4 points on 42.3% shooting from the field. He’s also attempting a career-low 9.7 field goals per game.

Giddey’s 3-point shooting has regressed after two career-best seasons from beyond the arc in his first two years with Chicago. He’s shooting just 28.4% on 3.7 attempts per game this season after shooting 36.4% on 5.2 attempts and 37.8% on 4.0 attempts per game in his first two seasons with the Bulls, respectively.

Chicago last played Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. In the 107-105 victory, Giddey recorded 12 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Giddey’s Last Five Games

It’s been a rollercoaster last five games for Giddey, with his production fluncuating considerably. Here’s a look at his points, rebounds and asisst over that stretch:

18 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists: Win vs. Brooklyn

Two points, six rebounds, seven assists: Loss vs. Washington

23 points, 14 rebounds, 22 assists: Loss vs. Denver

Four points, two rebounds, 11 assists: Win vs. Cleveland

12 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists: Win vs. Charlotte

In two of those games, against the Wizards and Cavaliers, Giddey was not part of the closing lineup. Bulls coach Tiago Splitter has made it clear that he’s looking for consistency above all else in his first season at the helm.

After losing eight consecutive games earlier this season, Chicago has turned things around with back-to-back victories for just the second time this season, improving its record to 6-12.

Now, the Bulls will look to extend their winning streak to three games for the first time this season. Whether Giddey will be available to help them do so remains to be seen.