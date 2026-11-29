For the first time during the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls ruled out the veteran guard, Josh Giddey.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bulls downgraded Giddey to questionable against the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle injury. The injury report cited right ankle soreness.

Before the game, Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter offered an explanation.

“[Tiago Splitter] says [Giddey] wasn’t feeling right this morning and was sore,” Joel Lorenzi reported on Saturday.

The head coach didn’t wait any longer to rule out Giddey for the night.

The Bulls did well enough to squeeze out a 108-107 win over the Pacers. With that victory, the Bulls improved to 7-12 on the season.

Soreness didn’t suggest that Giddey is dealing with a long-term concern, but CHSN’s KC Johnson did note that Giddey’s soreness is in the same ankle that he underwent surgery on in May. That’s something to keep an eye on.

Josh Giddey’s Season With The Bulls So Far

Before getting his first night off, Giddey has started in all 18 games for the Bulls, averaging 28.5 minutes of playing time.

The veteran guard has shot 42.3% from the field and produced 10.4 points per game.

Beyond his scoring, Giddey has come down with 6.4 rebounds per game and dished out 9.2 assists per game.

It’s been a difficult season for the Bulls as a team, and Giddey has faced his fair share of criticism as well. The six-year guard has plenty of time to turn it around, but first, he has to focus on getting healthy again.

The next chance Giddey could get to play again is on Tuesday, December 1, when the Bulls play the New York Knicks.