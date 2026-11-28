On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls host the Indiana Pacers at the United Center. It’s their first matchup of the season, with the Pacers having a four-game winning streak against the Bulls since last year.

The Bulls released their official injury report on Friday, with seven players listed, but only four are dealing with injuries.

Here’s the complete injury report vs. the Pacers:

Caleb Wilson – Out (Right Hand Surgery)

Norman Powell – Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Jalen Smith – Probable (Gastrointestinal Illness)

Noa Essengue – Probable (Right Thumb Sprain)

Jaylin Sellers – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Dailyn Swain – Out (G League Assignment)

Tobe Awaka – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jalen Smith and Noa Essengue will be evaluated before the scheduled 8:00 p.m. tip-off. They are likely to be upgraded to available unless they suffer a rough setback during shootaround.

Bulls Injury Report vs. Pacers

Caleb Wilson remains sidelined as he recovers from right hand surgery. He suffered the injury on November 11 against the San Antonio Spurs. He recently returned to practice, but he was given a recovery timeline of four to six weeks.

That means Wilson could return by the second week of December or before Christmas. He was the Bulls’ best player before going down with the injury, though the team has had better results during his absence.

Norman Powell is scheduled for evaluation this weekend. He will miss his fourth straight game due to a strained right hamstring suffered on November 20 against the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Smith could return after a one-game absence because of gastrointestinal illness. It will be interesting to see if he starts at center or comes off the bench behind Nic Claxton, who started in his place on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Noa Essengue has been dealing with a sprained right thumb for a few games now, but he has not missed a game because of it. He will likely be cleared and play a role off the bench.

As for Jaylin Sellers, Dailyn Swain and Tobe Awaka, they are assigned to the NBA G League. Sellers and Awaka are on two-way deals, while Swain was sent down to get more minutes.

Bulls Record Since Caleb Wilson Injury

Since Caleb Wilson went down with his hand injury, the Chicago Bulls have a winning record of 5-3. They have wins against the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets.

Their losses were to the Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets. They are certainly playing better without Wilson, but they also had a ridiculously hard schedule in the first three weeks of the season.

The Bulls’ success since Wilson’s injury should not be seen as indicative of his impact on the franchise.