Warriors Cut Ties With Ex-Bulls First-Rounder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: Dalen Terry #25 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Last season, the Chicago Bulls went into seller mode ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA trade deadline.
One of the affected players was the veteran forward Dalen Terry.
The Bulls traded Terry to the New York Knicks in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks then flipped Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans, a deal that landed New York Jose Alvarado.
Terry didn’t have a home in New Orleans. The Pelicans waived him the following day. Four days later, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up Terry on a two-way contract.
After he finished the season with the Sixers, Terry went out West to join the Golden State Warriors for training camp and the preseason. With that now in the rearview, Terry has learned he is hitting the free agency market again.
Terry had a busy preseason with the Bulls. Terry appeared in five games, averaging 14.0 minutes per game.
The veteran forward averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game with the Warriors this offseason.
Dalen Terry’s NBA Career
Coming out of Arizona in 2022, Terry was selected No. 18 overall by the Bulls in the NBA Draft.
He spent four seasons playing for the Bulls. Terry appeared in 204 games with the Bulls, coming off the bench for all but seven games.
The forward posted averages of 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game during his stint in Chicago.
When Terry joined the 76ers, he appeared in 14 games, seeing the court for 12.4 minutes per game. Terry shot 43.4% from the field, producing 4.1 points per game, along with 1.6 rebounds per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
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Last season, the Chicago Bulls went into seller mode ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA trade deadline. One of the affected players was the veteran forward Dalen Terry. The Bulls traded Terry to the New York Knicks in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks then flipped Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans, a deal that landed […]