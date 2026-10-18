Last season, the Chicago Bulls went into seller mode ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA trade deadline.

One of the affected players was the veteran forward Dalen Terry.

The Bulls traded Terry to the New York Knicks in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks then flipped Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans, a deal that landed New York Jose Alvarado.

Terry didn’t have a home in New Orleans. The Pelicans waived him the following day. Four days later, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up Terry on a two-way contract.

After he finished the season with the Sixers, Terry went out West to join the Golden State Warriors for training camp and the preseason. With that now in the rearview, Terry has learned he is hitting the free agency market again.

Warriors Cut Ties With Ex-Bulls First-Rounder

The Warriors announced that Terry was part of a group of players to be cut on Saturday night. He joined Tyler Burton and Alex Toohey.

Terry had a busy preseason with the Bulls. Terry appeared in five games, averaging 14.0 minutes per game.

The veteran forward averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game with the Warriors this offseason.

Dalen Terry’s NBA Career

Coming out of Arizona in 2022, Terry was selected No. 18 overall by the Bulls in the NBA Draft.

He spent four seasons playing for the Bulls. Terry appeared in 204 games with the Bulls, coming off the bench for all but seven games.

The forward posted averages of 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game during his stint in Chicago.

When Terry joined the 76ers, he appeared in 14 games, seeing the court for 12.4 minutes per game. Terry shot 43.4% from the field, producing 4.1 points per game, along with 1.6 rebounds per game.