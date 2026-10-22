Dallas Mavericks Get Great News on Kyrie Irving Before Pacers Game

The Dallas Mavericks received some encouraging news regarding Kyrie Irving ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Irving was not listed on Dallas’ injury report for the October 23 game, a particularly significant development considering the Mavericks are preparing for their first back-to-back of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The nine-time All-Star returned to regular-season action Wednesday after missing more than 19 months with a torn ACL in his left knee. Now, it appears Dallas is prepared to take another step forward with its star guard.

Irving’s absence from the injury report suggests he is available to face Indiana, though his status for Saturday’s home opener against the San Antonio Spurs has not yet been confirmed.

The biggest revelation from this injury report is the fact that Kyrie Irving isn’t listed, meaning he’s set to play in his first back-to-back of the season — factoring in Saturday’s home opener against the #Spurs. https://t.co/wiIrUWqpnT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) October 22, 2026

Kyrie Irving Set for Major Test After Mavericks Injury Update

Dallas Morning News reporter Mike Curtis highlighted the significance of Irving’s absence from the injury report Thursday, October 22.

“The biggest revelation from this injury report is the fact that Kyrie Irving isn’t listed, meaning he’s set to play in his first back-to-back of the season — factoring in Saturday’s home opener against the #Spurs,” Curtis reported on X.

The development comes after Irving returned for Wednesday’s 128-110 loss to the Houston Rockets, contributing 15 points in 24 minutes.

It was his first regular-season appearance since March 3, 2025, when he suffered a torn ACL against the Sacramento Kings. The injury ultimately cost Irving the remainder of that season and the entire 2025-26 campaign.

However, the veteran guard expressed confidence in his recovery before the season began.

“I’m ready to go out there and kick some butt,” Irving said during the Mavericks’ September media day, according to the Associated Press.

Irving also indicated at the time that he was operating without physical restrictions.

The Mavericks handled his workload carefully during the preseason, including holding him out of an October 14 exhibition against the New Orleans Pelicans for rest.

Friday’s game against Indiana represents another meaningful step in his return. While the Mavericks could still manage his minutes, the initial injury designation suggests Dallas is not automatically ruling him out of games on consecutive nights.

Saturday’s matchup against San Antonio will offer another indication of how aggressively the team intends to use Irving early in the season.

Mavericks Rule Out Multiple Players Against Pacers

While Irving’s availability is encouraging, Dallas will not have a completely healthy roster against Indiana.

The Mavericks have ruled out Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic and Caleb Martin for Friday’s contest.

Aldama remains sidelined following right knee surgery, while Biberovic is dealing with right heel bursitis. Martin is recovering from a right thumb sprain.

Jett Howard is also listed as doubtful because of right calf tightness and soreness.

The absences are especially problematic for Dallas’ frontcourt, which is already operating with limited depth.

That places additional importance on the Mavericks getting consistent production from their available players, including Irving and reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

Flagg scored a game-high 32 points in Wednesday’s loss to Houston, but the Mavericks struggled offensively during a disastrous second quarter that saw the Rockets outscore them 38-12.

Having Irving available gives Dallas another established scoring threat as it attempts to avoid an 0-2 start.

When Do the Mavericks Play the Pacers and Spurs?

Dallas visits Indiana on Friday, October 23, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Mavericks then return home to face the Spurs on Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

The quick turnaround presents an early test for Irving, particularly given the lengthy recovery process that preceded his return.

For now, Dallas has received the news it wanted heading into the weekend. Irving is not on the injury report against Indiana, and the Mavericks have an opportunity to build momentum with their star guard back on the court.

Whether he receives clearance to complete both ends of the back-to-back is the next question.