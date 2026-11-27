The Dallas Mavericks may be without guard Kyrie Irving on Friday night. Irving has been downgraded to questionable against the Phoenix Suns due to injury management, per Underdog NBA. He missed 19 months after tearing his ACL in 2025. The Mavericks are now taking precautions to protect his knee this season so nothing else happens.

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 24: Kyrie Irving #11 and Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks shake hands during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

In the games without Irving, Dallas has struggled and not looked as good. They have looked like a completely different team in the game with Irving as opposed to the games without him. There is still a chance that he could play; he is only questionable at this point. If he doesn’t play, then Dallas will need to find a way to beat a Suns team that has looked much better.

The other guards of Dallas have struggled to step up in place of Irving. He has been a key piece to their improvement at this point in the season. Irving provides a different type of threat on the court that helps Cooper Flagg get open. The duo has looked really good so far this season. With Irving questionable, Flagg will have to carry the load and help lead the Mavericks to a win in an NBA Cup game.

Who Will Step Up

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 24: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Ball Arena on November 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

This is a chance for a guy like Max Christie or Walter Clayton Jr. to step up if Irving doesn’t play. Clayton has been a big part of the bench with his shooting and passing ability. He is a knockdown shooter but also has a high IQ and can find his open teammates. Since signing with Dallas, he has become a crucial part of their bench unit.

Christie, on the other hand, has had big games for the Mavericks before. He is capable of catching fire. He’s a defensive player with an improved three-point shot. Both of these players have a chance to step up and help propel Dallas to a win.

As of right now, Irving is questionable, but the Mavericks will have to have a game plan in case he can’t play. Dallas has struggled with Irving out of the lineup, but will now need another guard to step up if he gets downgraded. Dallas has looked really good as of late and will look to get another win, this time over the Suns.