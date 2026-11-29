The Dallas Mavericks are finally seeing what Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg can accomplish together. That hasn’t stopped speculation about breaking up their partnership.

A new Bleacher Report trade proposal would send Irving to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for three players and a future first-round pick.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey floated the hypothetical deal Sunday, arguing that Dallas could accelerate its long-term rebuild by moving the nine-time All-Star while his trade value remains significant.

The suggestion arrives during an encouraging stretch for the Mavericks, who have emerged as NBA Cup contenders behind Flagg’s rapid development.

But the proposal raises an uncomfortable question: Should Dallas prioritize winning now with Irving or build toward Flagg’s prime?

Mavericks Would Receive 3 Players, Draft Pick for Kyrie Irving

Under Bailey’s proposed trade, Atlanta would acquire Irving while Dallas would receive CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, rookie guard Kingston Flemings and a top-four-protected 2033 first-round pick.

McCollum would provide the Mavericks with an experienced scorer capable of helping immediately.

His expiring contract would also create financial flexibility beyond this season.

Kispert would address another need by adding perimeter shooting around Flagg. His contract includes a $13 million salary next season and a team option for 2028-29.

However, Bailey identified Flemings and the draft pick as the proposal’s most valuable long-term assets.

The 19-year-old guard has shown promise as a playmaker and defender while shooting 40% from the 3-point range.

Bailey believes pairing Flemings with Flagg, Zaccharie Risacher and Morez Johnson could eventually give Dallas a higher ceiling than its current roster.

That comes with a substantial sacrifice.

Irving remains one of the NBA’s most accomplished offensive players, and his partnership with Flagg has helped the Mavericks become competitive again.

Dallas would also risk taking a step backward just as its young franchise cornerstone begins experiencing meaningful success.

Why Hawks Would Pursue Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving

Atlanta’s appeal is straightforward.

The Hawks have established themselves as Eastern Conference contenders, but their offense remains a concern.

Bailey noted that Atlanta ranks 20th in points per 100 possessions despite featuring versatile defenders such as Dyson Daniels and Luguentz Dort.

Adding Irving would give the Hawks a proven closer and another player capable of creating offense when possessions become difficult.

Their defensive personnel could also help compensate for Irving’s limitations on that end.

Still, Bailey acknowledged that surrendering valuable young talent for a 34-year-old guard with an extensive injury history would carry significant risk.

However, the proposed deal runs counter to Dallas’ reported position.

On Nov. 2, NBA insider Marc Stein said on SiriusXM NBA Radio that the Mavericks had consistently refused to entertain trade inquiries involving Irving.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon also expressed skepticism about a potential deal, pointing to Irving’s growing chemistry with Flagg and his importance in the locker room.

Then, on Nov. 13, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that neither Irving nor Dallas had shown any desire to part ways, making a trade before the February deadline unlikely.

Irving himself addressed the speculation earlier this month, saying he had warned his teammates not to allow trade rumors to disrupt their locker room.

That doesn’t make Bailey’s hypothetical deal impossible. But it underscores the gap between an intriguing trade proposal and the Mavericks’ reported intentions.

For now, Dallas appears more interested in seeing how far Irving and Flagg can go together than in trading away their emerging partnership.