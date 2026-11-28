The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns without Kyrie Irving.

Dallas ruled out its veteran guard for the Nov. 27 road game after listing him as questionable with left knee injury management earlier in the day, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Dallas has indeed now ruled out Kyrie Irving for tonight’s visit to Phoenix,” Stein wrote.

Dallas has indeed now ruled out Kyrie Irving for tonight’s visit to Phoenix. https://t.co/xU4ZYxXhzh — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2026

The decision leaves Cooper Flagg without his backcourt partner as the Mavericks pursue a fifth consecutive victory. It also interrupts a pairing that has helped Dallas find its footing early in the season.

Mavericks Rule Out Kyrie Irving After Questionable Designation

Irving’s status remained uncertain through the afternoon. The NBA’s 6 p.m. injury report still listed him as questionable before Stein reported the final decision.

The designation was left knee injury management.

Irving tore his left ACL against Sacramento on March 3, 2025, as the Mavericks previously detailed. He subsequently missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering, according to the NBA’s February announcement.

Dallas has a clear reason to value the minutes Irving and Flagg share. Stein reported earlier Friday that the Mavericks are 11-4 this season when both are available.

That record gives Friday’s absence some signifigance. Irving provides another option to initiate the offense, allowing Flagg to share the responsibility of creating shots.

Dallas also entered the evening with several other absences. The league’s report listed Dereck Lively II out following right foot surgery, Sergio de Larrea out with a right knee sprain and Tobi Lawal out with a right groin strain.

The report listed Caleb Martin as available with a right thumb splint.

Cooper Flagg Faces Larger Role Against Suns

Flagg enters the matchup after a productive night in Denver.

The second-year guard finished with 24 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in Tuesday’s 120-101 victory, according to the NBA’s official box score. He committed one turnover in more than 31 minutes.

That performance is an encouraging starting point for Dallas as it redistributes Irving’s responsibilities.

Irving contributed 11 points, six assists and five rebounds against Denver despite shooting 5-for-19. Replacing him requires Dallas to account for his passing as well as his scoring.

The Mavericks received beneficial contributions elsewhere. P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall scored 14 points apiece, while Martin and Daniel Gafford each added 13.

Walter Clayton Jr. supplied five points and two assists in roughly 14 minutes off the bench.

Dallas improved to 11-7 with its fourth straight victory Tuesday.

But extending that run in Phoenix will require a different formula without Irving.