The Dallas Mavericks played the most clutch games of any team last year. Their winning percentage in those games was not very good. This season, however, they have played in seven clutch games and won six of them. The major difference is the efficiency that Mavericks star player Cooper Flagg is playing with in clutch situations. It seems like this season, if Dallas can just keep games close, then Flagg will take them home.

Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Delivering in the Clutch

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks slam dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Flagg has attempted 17 shots in clutch situations; of those 17, he has made 14. That is 82.4% when he is shooting with the game on the line. Flagg has the highest percentage on clutch shots, and he has the third-most clutch points. The only two players with more are Jalen Brunson and Zion Williamson. Flagg is shooting a higher percentage than both, with Brunson at 12/31 and Williamson at 12/22.

Dallas looks comfortable in close games, being able to just give the ball to Flagg and let him make a play. His efficiency is even crazier when you think about how he is still only 19 years old. He is delivering some of the best clutch shooting to start a season that we’ve seen.

Is Cooper Flagg the NBA’s Clutchest Player?

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

His clutch game performance now begs the question: Is Cooper Flagg the clutchest player in the NBA? With his accuracy and precision when the game is on the line, I don’t see how he wouldn’t be. He has proven time and time again that he is able to close games. In 17 shot attempts in those situations, he has only missed three of them.

Flaggs 6’9 frame gives him multiple ways to score in the clutch. He is able to attack the rim and score or draw fouls, or he can use his height to shoot over the defender. He has become one of the toughest players to guard with the game on the line. With just a month until Flagg turns 20, he is already proving to be the clutchest player in the league.

Teams are around 20 games into the season, and through those games, no one has been more clutch and especially not more efficient, than Flagg. He continues to put his team on his back through clutch moments and carries them to close wins. So if you’re questioning who the best clutch player is right now, or have an opinion on who it is, look at the clutch stats from this season so far, and it all points towards Flagg being the clutchest player in the league.