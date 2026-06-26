NBA Trade Rumors: More Thunder Deals Coming & Big Board Update

One of the busiest teams here in NBA trade rumor season has been the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 2025 champions who disappointed with a loss to the Spurs in the West finals last month. That’s not exactly surprising, though. For weeks, it has been clear that the Thunder would have to give away some players in trades in order to create some luxury tax apron cushion, and already we have seen it with Aaron Wiggins, and now, with Isaiah Joe.

Joe, who has developed into a deadly outside shooter at 42.3% this year, was dealt to the Pistons on Friday for second-round picks in 2030 (via Minnesota) and 2031.

The Thunder could do something similar with either Jaylin Williams or Kenrich Williams, to further cut their payouts, but the players teams are eyeing now are of higher impact: Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort.

Trades in the Offing for Lu Dort or Isaiah Hartenstein?

One NBA exec told Heavy Sports that Hartenstein is not likely on the block now, even after the addition of 7-foot-3 Aday Mara in the draft. OKC has a team option on Hartenstein, and could opt out of the deal with a handshake agreement to sign a longer-term contract after. “They might eventually trade (Hartenstein), but probably not now,” the exec said.

Dort is in the same situation, with one year and $18 million remaining on a team option. OKC could opt out, or could opt in and then trade Dort. There’s also the slight possibility that it is Hartenstein who is sent out and Dort–a close friend of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander–who stays.

But if Dort leaves, the Thunder would like it to be via trade, and would like to send him to the East, where he can’t come back to hurt OKC in the playoffs. It’s no coincidence that Joe went to Detroit and Wiggins was shipped to Atlanta.

More NBA Trade Rumor News

Also around the league …

Dignity might be the word best used to describe the Warriors’ goals for this upcoming season. There was chatter about Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that never really materialized into an actual pursuit, and the same is happening with the Dubs and Kawhi Leonard , who seems to have little interest in moving up the coast from L.A.–if the Clippers do put him on the trade block, which they haven’t yet done. The Warriors seem content with re-signing as much of last year’s team as they can, hoping to preserve the midlevel exception and waiting on Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to return. They’re not competing for championships to end Stephen Curry’s career. “Being competitive, having some good runs, improving, that’s where things are,” one NBA source said. “Just having a year where you go as far as you can in the playoffs and you look back with some dignity there .”

for this upcoming season. There was chatter about Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that never really materialized into an actual pursuit, and the , who seems to have little interest in moving up the coast from L.A.–if the Clippers do put him on the trade block, which they haven’t yet done. The Warriors seem content with re-signing as much of last year’s team as they can, hoping to and waiting on Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to return. The trade for Isaiah Joe seems to make the Pistons’ decision on Duncan Robinson an easy one. Robinson has only $2 million of his $16 million for next season guaranteed, and the Pistons will almost certainly make him a free agent.

an easy one. of his $16 million for next season guaranteed, and the Pistons will almost certainly make him a free agent. The latest on Jaylen Brown–that the Celtics are asking for four first-round picks–is drawing some raised eyebrows around the NBA. For one thing, some take it to mean Boston is not serious about dealing him. For another thing, some see it as a way to amass picks to make a run at a different trade. But the odds of Brown leaving the Celtics seem be on the wane.

NBA’s Agreed-To Trades

We’ve seen a handful of prominent players already dealt in the NBA thus far …

LaMelo Ball, Hornets. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Charlotte Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Miami Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Brooklyn Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton, Nets. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Chicago Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) TRADED to Memphis Grizzlies. Stewart was traded on Wednesday night for three second-round picks, a move that gives the Pistons flexibility in free agency and adds another tough, young big to the Grizzlies roster.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Detroit Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Top-Shelf Targets

It could prove difficult to find a home for some of the big names that have rumbled around the market, as their current teams are not necessarily eager to move on.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) A report holds that the Celtics are demanding four first-round picks for Brown, and the fact is, there likely isn’t that level of draft compensation out there. There are questions about how serious the Celtics are about trading Brown.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Warriors are said to be beginning their push for a Leonard trade but there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

Young Trade Targets to Watch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: Restricted free agent.) The Athletic reports that Duren is seeking a sign-and-trade, and there very well could be some packages assembled. But with any sign-and-trade, the team with the player’s rights must agree to a deal, and the Pistons have given no indication they will do so.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There are questions, too, on how serious New Orleans would be about trading Murphy. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy if they want to make that plunge.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year. The logic is hard to square though–it’s a vastly overpaid team that has underachieved. Mobley has the most trade value, but the Cavs are resisting inquiries still.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic are a darkhorse on the NBA trade rumor circuit. Generally, when a team fires its coach, it will give the new coach some time to coach the stars before deciding to make further changes. But the Magic could surprise everyone and make a preemptive move. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere. He’d be another centerpiece candidate in a Jaylen Brown offer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Usual Suspects

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have yet to give any indication that they are going to move Irving, at least in the short term. The Timberwolves’ move for LaMelo Ball crosses them off the list of Irving suitors, and there would not be many more other teams interested in him.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) The Wizards want to get Davis on the floor to boost his trade value, and so it is most likely that they’ll wait to trade him. But rumors have picked up that a desperate team–the Warriors, perhaps?–might be willing to put a first-round pick into a trade offer. The Wiz would have to bite if that happens.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Morant’s market was expected to heat up once the Antetokounmpo show was over. That has not quite yet happened. The Grizzlies are eager to make a move, but they’ll need to find a landing spot, and we can cross the Wolves off the list.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Warriors would need to include Butler’s contract to make a blockbuster move and nothing has materialized on that front. Butler is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery, and there are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing player to their mix. It’s a good bet he does not get traded.

Eastern Conference Targets: Myles Turner Movement?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) Allen’s name is again making the rounds as a player who could be sent out in a sign-and-trade for LeBron James. BUt it’s a longshot. Still, it’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs in the playoffs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade. The Raps are still on the hunt, but there isn’t much of a market for Ingram.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, and will likely start taking offers for him. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. He’s long been connected to the Warriors in a deal, but there’s not yet been any movement there. It’s entirely possible the Nets will just bring him back, but with Randle on board, they’re setting themselves up for a tough go of things defensively.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: West Targets

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Strong chance he is dealt, but the Kings need to find a team that can take on his remaining money as he comes off knee surgery. The Raptors have been tabbed a possible suitors.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Its’ already been a busy summer for the Timberwolves, and Gobert is due a contract extension this year. But the Wolves could shuffle him out and seek to bring in younger pieces for the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league.