Clippers Guard Opens Up About Dilemma After Kawhi Leonard Drama

The Los Angeles Clippers’ starting point guard has opened up about the team’s future after the Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention scandal.

In his interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Darius Garland revealed his mindset heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, acknowledging the team’s struggles over the past few months navigating the NBA investigation and subsequent resolution of the salary cap scandal involving their former player Leonard.

Darius Garland Wants To Be Patient With The Clippers

“Be patient,” Garland said of the team’s mindset heading to the new season. “There is a lot that is going on this year. We got a lot of new faces coming in. So, we definitely have to be patient. Got to get through a lot of the bumps and bruises even though we want to win games at a high rate. It’s going to happen. It’s a long season and it will get better every game.”

Garland said he is not worried about the upcoming season, but he believes the next five years after 2027 would be crucial in the Clippers’ future.

“It’s a lot that happened. But this too shall pass. I’m not really worried about this year. The next five years are really going to determine what happens,” Garland said. “We stand in the present, stand where our feet are right now. That’s all we can do is just work, keep getting better and work with the guys that we have right now. So, day by day, [we’re] getting better every day.”

The NBA handed down the largest punishment in league history against the Clippers following a yearlong independent investigation that uncovered severe violations of salary cap circumvention rules.

The probe revealed that the franchise facilitated unapproved, “no-show” third-party endorsement deals and paid unallowable personal expenses to benefit star forward Kawhi Leonard and his representatives. As a consequence, the league hit the Clippers organization with a record $30 million fine and forced them to forfeit five consecutive first-round draft picks from 2029 through 2033.

In the Leonard trade, the Toronto Raptors sent a massive package to Los Angeles consisting of forward Brandon Ingram, young shooting guard Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round draft picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and second-round picks in 2030 and 2033.

Ingram and Dick are expected to be immediate contributors for the Clippers this season alongside Garland.

Darius Garland Will Be One of the Leaders In The Post-Kawhi Clippers

Darius Garland is among the leaders of the new-look Clippers next season and he is ready to take on the mantle as the go-to guy.

“I thought about it a little over the summertime. It’s definitely something I want. I’ve been through a lot in this career and I’m ready to take on the reins of that, especially in Year 8,” Garland said in the same interview.

The Clippers offense is expected to run completely through their new one-two punch combination of Garland and Brandon Ingram, who was an All-Star last season.

The team also boasts solid veteran depth with Max Strus, Rui Hachimura, and Brook Lopez to remain dangerous on any given night. The team also has No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler, who could prove to be the team’s long-term cornerstone.

The season will largely be judged on player progression and whether this revamped core can develop chemistry rather than chasing a deep championship run.