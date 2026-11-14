Lakers Hit With Concerning New Austin Reaves Injury Update Before Suns Game

There has been a series of mixed feelings for the Los Angeles Lakers in the past couple of days regarding the health status of their two main stars. Both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves did not complete Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

After that game, it was now a race to see if both guards will be healthy for the road game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The news from Doncic’s side looks positive as he reportedly felt no pain the following day after he landed awkwardly on his ankle. For Reaves, however, the latest practice session didn’t offer any hope.

“AR, you know, again just letting him dissipate the (left heel) bruise,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said. “He’s off … he’s in flip-flops over there. He’ll be on the injury report. And we’ll see about tomorrow.”

Reaves is currently dealing with a left heel bruise after he went off in the third quarter of the 123-112 win over the Bucks. He hasn’t been diagnosed with any major issue aside from the bruise which offered some sort of hope for a quick return.

Lakers Guard Missed Out on Latest Practice Session

Reaves, who signed a lucrative extension in the offseason, has only missed one game this season and that was due to illness. He will hope to beat any injury woes this season following a disappointing injury problem in 2025-26 before the end of the regular season.

The Lakers will hope that Reaves shakes off his discomfort and is in contention for the four home games coming up after the trip to Phoenix. Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists so far this season.

L.A.’s Potential With Reaves Likely Out

Both Doncic and Reaves are questionable for Sunday’s game meaning neither is definitively in or out. It all depends on late health status before the game.

The Lakers did seem to fare alright without their star duo to see off the victory over Milwaukee — Doncic exited with just over four minutes left to play.

However, closing stages at Milwaukee and playing against Phoenix that has won four of its last five games will be different.

Aside from their starting backcourt duo, other members of the starting unit are healthy to feature against Phoenix with no injury to report. Quentin Grimes is another questionable player but he took part in practice on Friday.

Los Angeles will look to make it eight wins on the spin and continue their rise as the top-seeded team in the West. After the Suns, they will have a much more favorable run of games in their next four fixtures — all at home.