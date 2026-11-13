Lakers Get Great News After Crucial New Austin Reaves Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a big sigh of relief. Nov. 11 was, in fact, not a replay of April 2.

According to Lakers head coach JJ Redick, stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves escaped major injury in the team’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks this week. Doncic is “fine,” Redick said, while Reaves, who exited during the third quarter of Wednesday’s game after landing awkwardly, is “day-to-day” with a bruised heel.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves Injury Update is Great News

Fans grew anxious after Thursday came and went without an update on Reaves, the 28-year-old Lakers star who is making a strong early case for his first NBA All-Star nod. After the Lakers’ win over the Bucks, pushing them to a league-best 11-2 record and their seventh win in a row, it was reported that Reaves would undergo imaging on his injured heel. But according to team reporter Jovan Buha, Reaves and the Lakers “mutually opted against imaging.”

While there could still be some longer term concern about Reaves’ bruised heel, sports doctor Dr. Evan Jefferies notes that the injury turned out to be the best case scenario, which is welcome news for the Lakers.

The Lakers travel to Phoenix to play the 11th-seed Suns on Sunday afternoon. Although Reaves will have had a full three days of rest between games, the Lakers may err on the side of caution and sideline their star guard as they seek their eighth win in a row.

L.A. Dodges Major Injury Bullet

It is safe to say that haunting memories of the fateful April 2 days ate at the psyches of Lakers fans after L.A. walked out of Milwaukee with an 11-point win.

After Reaves left the game for good during the third quarter, with some immediately sensing concern of a potential Achilles injury, Doncic was seen grabbing at his ankle after he was fouled by Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma on a 3-point attempt.

Doncic, 27, quickly dashed any concern after the game, saying, “Obviously it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine.”

Doncic is expected to play Sunday and continue making a bullet-proof early case for NBA MVP. The superstar point guard is averaging a career high in points while the Lakers enjoy the best start to a season since their title-winning 2019-20 season.

As for Reaves, the Lakers may be best suited holding Reaves out against the Suns this weekend. After Sunday’s contest, the Lakers travel back home to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. If Reaves returns then, he would have almost a full week off to get his bruised heel right.