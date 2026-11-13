Lakers Get Timely Quentin Grimes Injury Update Ahead of Suns Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting some much-needed backcourt help ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Quentin Grimes took a significant step in his recovery from a sprained right finger Friday, participating in live basketball activities for the first time since missing the Lakers’ previous two games.

Coach JJ Redick confirmed the development after practice, offering an encouraging update on the veteran guard’s progress.

“Q was able to do the live part of the Stay Ready game today,” Redick told reporters Friday, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Quentin Grimes injury update comes as Los Angeles prepares for Sunday’s road game against Phoenix following an eventful 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

While Grimes has not been officially cleared to return, his participation in live action suggests he is making progress toward rejoining the rotation.

Quentin Grimes Injury Update Follows Two-Game Absence

Grimes suffered the injury during Sunday’s 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The 26-year-old guard injured a finger on his right shooting hand during the second half, eventually heading to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

Initial X-rays came back negative, but the swelling prevented him from returning to game action.

Grimes subsequently missed Monday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks and Wednesday’s win against Milwaukee.

Before the Bucks game, Redick explained why the Lakers decided against rushing him back.

“He wanted to try to give it a go,” Redick told reporters, according to the California Post’s Khobi Price.

Redick said Grimes tested his finger during the team’s walkthrough and shootaround but continued experiencing swelling.

Because the injury affects his shooting hand, the Lakers wanted to ensure Grimes could shoot comfortably before returning.

Friday’s participation marked another step in that process.

Grimes has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes through 11 games this season.

Although his offensive production has been modest, his perimeter defense and ability to play multiple positions have made him a dependable part of Redick’s rotation.

Lakers Could Use Grimes’ Return Amid Backcourt Injuries

Grimes’ progress comes at an important time for Los Angeles.

The Lakers saw three guards leave Wednesday’s victory over Milwaukee with injuries.

Austin Reaves suffered a bruised left heel and remains day to day, while Collin Sexton required stitches following a head-to-head collision.

Redick confirmed Friday that Sexton did not suffer a concussion, although his availability against Phoenix remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Luka Dončić is expected to play despite tweaking his ankle against the Bucks.

“Luka is fine,” Redick said. “I think the expectation would be he’s available.”

The Lakers enter Sunday with an 11-2 record and a seven-game winning streak.

Grimes’ potential return would give Redick another reliable perimeter defender and preserve some flexibility if Reaves or Sexton cannot play.

However, Friday’s practice participation does not guarantee his availability.

The Lakers are expected to provide a clearer picture when their official injury report is released Saturday.

For now, Grimes has made meaningful progress toward returning to a team that could use another healthy guard.