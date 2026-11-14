Proposed NBA Trade Sees Knicks Send Josh Hart to Lakers for 3 Players, 3 Picks

We are just about a month away from Dec. 15, which is considered the start of the unofficial trade season around the NBA, and the Los Angeles Lakers will, once again, be at the forefront.

As currently constructed, the Lakers biggest need is in the frontcourt. L.A. lacks a back up big man to play behind star center Walker Kessler, who has been superb to start his Lakers tenure. According to all the recent reporting, L.A. is very much in the market for another big man, but we may not see a deal materialize until the trade deadline strikes in February.

Get Ready for More Lakers Trade Proposals

Outside of the frontcourt, the Lakers could use some reinforcements on the wing, which is why one listener of the “Buha’s Block” podcast proposed a trade that would send New York Knicks star Josh Hart back to L.A, a deal that reporter Jovan Buha believes would be help the Lakers.

Knicks receive: Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney, Jake LaRavia and three second round picks

Lakers receive: Josh Hart

“I would do that because Hardy and Looney are — this is basically Jake LaRavia and three seconds for Josh Hart. The only thing I would, I guess, flip it is like why does New York do that? I guess they save money. In some ways, Jake is a poor man’s Josh Hart. … Hart’s definitely the better player; there is a reason why he’s making over triple the amount of money that Jake is making.”

It has become well known that the Knicks are already facing an air-tight financial situation and may soon need to sell off a pricey piece or two to avoid apron penalties. Although Hart is a key member of a Knicks core that just won the NBA championship, he, along with swingman Mikal Bridges, appear to be New York’s most expendable pieces.

Where N.Y. Benefits By Trading Hart; Would Knicks Forward Make L.A. a Legit Contender?

There was plenty of chatter that the Knicks and Hart, who has a team-option worth over $22 million for the 2027-28 season, could come to terms on a contract extension over the offseason. But tensions in negotiations between the franchise and Hart, and more notably star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, were well-documented. In a perfect world, the Knicks would need to think about surrendering any of their star players, but in today’s NBA, that is much easier said than done.

“If you’re New York, you do need to save some money, and this is a cheaper alternative to dumping KAT or dumping Bridges. I guess I can see it from the New York side. I don’t know if it’s enough for Hart, and I think if they put Hart on the market, I think they can probably get more than Jake plus three seconds.

“From the Lakers side, I would do it. I think it makes sense. From the New York side, I don’t know if it’s enough.”

While L.A. has seen strong play from recent free-agent signing Ziaire Williams, adding Hart to the mix could give the Lakers the perfect Swiss army knife talent. Hart will never leap off the box score, but he will make big plays in big games.

Plenty of contenders wouldn’t mind giving up a mini haul to acquire the 31-year-old New York star.