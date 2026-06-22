NBA Trade Rumors: 1st Trade Is Done as Giannis Antetokounmpo Saga Nears End

Yes, we’re still eagerly awaiting what is going to happen with Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the market for the Bucks star seems to have narrowed to two of the teams with which he would be willing to sign an extension–the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. But meanwhile, the rest of the NBA’s trade rumor mill has lost patience and will begin making its moves in the coming hours with or without that blockbuster having been brought to a conclusion. The Thunder and Hawks got things started on Sunday.

It was not a major deal, but it was not insignificant, either, as the Hawks acquired Aaron Wiggins from OKC in a package of second-rounders, a move designed for the Thunder to create roster space and clear salary off the luxury-tax bill. Wiggins is a solid all-around contributor with $26 million on his deal over three seasons.

What’s next for the Thunder is the big question. They will look to do a similar trade for sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, but the guy most around the league are interested in is Lu Dort, who has been a key part of the team’s identity but who is very replaceable and has an $18 million team option. The Thunder could pick it up and trade him, or let that expire and let him leave in free agency.

Lu Dort Is the Big Thunder Domino

More from the NBA trade rumor mill ….

The Lakers would be a known Lu Dort suitor , as they badly need a high quality 3-and-D wing. Their priority is an upgrade at center, but they need to get much better defending the perimeter, and that’s Dort’s calling card. The Lakers have enough money to sign Dort in free agency and that’s one reason the Thunder are eager to pick up his option and trade him–they could send him to the Eastern Conference and not have to see Dort in the West playoffs. Dort is Canadian, and the Raptors would a good fit, but making the money work would be difficult.

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, as they badly need a high quality 3-and-D wing. Their priority is an upgrade at center, but they need to get much better defending the perimeter, and that’s Dort’s calling card. The Lakers have enough money to sign Dort in free agency and that’s one reason the Thunder are eager to pick up his option and trade him–they could send him to the Eastern Conference and not have to see Dort in the West playoffs. Dort is Canadian, and the Raptors would a good fit, but making the money work would be difficult. … As for the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, it is again worth remembering that the Bucks do have the emergency option of retracting their draft night deadline if they don’t get the right deal, though that is obviously not their preferred stance. But by all accounts, they’re down to picking between a Celtics-Jaylen Brown offer , and likely moving Brown elsewhere, or taking the package of good-not-great assets the Heat have on the table.There’s still time, but the tables do seem to be turning toward the Celtics as the hours whittle down.

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, and likely moving Brown elsewhere, or taking the package of good-not-great assets the Heat have on the table.There’s still time, but the tables do seem to be as the hours whittle down. … The Celtics have kept their intentions with Brown close to the vest thus far, and rival teams have said Boston is not shopping Brown. But if the Antetokounmpo deal does not materialize, that could change. “The Celtics might have gone down far enough on the road of trading Jaylen Brown now that there’s no going back,” one Eastern Conference exec said. “I don’t know that you can put the toothpaste back in the tube there.” So, not shopping him now, but don’t rule it out.

Draft Rumors Rolling, Too

Two teams looking to trade their way into better spots in the first round of Tuesday’s NBA draft are the Timberwolves, who currently have pick No. 28, and the Pelicans , who have no first-rounder. The Wolves had Labaron Philon in for a workout, though he could be a lottery pick. The Pels have had a stiff price on trading Trey Murphy, Herb Jones or Zion Williamson, but that positioned is softening, according to rival execs.

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The Clippers at No. 5 and Nets at No. 6 have long been considered the prime spots for teams looking to move up. But the Hawks at No. 8 and the Mavericks at No. 9 are in that mix, too. The only team that appears settled on staying in the 5-through-9 range are the Kings.

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, who have no first-rounder. The Wolves had Labaron Philon in for a workout, though he could be a lottery pick. The Pels have had a stiff price on trading Trey Murphy, Herb Jones or Zion Williamson, but that positioned is softening, according to rival execs. … The have long been considered the prime spots for teams looking to move up. But the Hawks at No. 8 and the Mavericks at No. 9 are in that mix, too. The only team that appears settled on staying in the 5-through-9 range are the Kings. … Again, the Thunder , with their pending roster and payroll crunch (they were facing a $215 million tax payment entering the offseason), are looking to either consolidate their two first-rounders (No. 12 and 17) into a move to a Top 10 pick, or to use one and push the other off into future draft assets.

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, with their pending roster and payroll crunch (they were facing a $215 million tax payment entering the offseason), are looking to either (No. 12 and 17) into a move to a Top 10 pick, or to use one and push the other off into future draft assets. … The Wizards will be a team to watch, not only for what they do with the No. 1 overall pick but for how and whether their stance on Anthony Davis will change. The plan remains–and Washington has been making this clear–to have Davis stay in Washington, play early next season, then get him on the trade market once he shows he is healthy.But if a team is willing to give up a first-round pick for Davis? “There is always a price,” one executive said. “They know AD does not want to be there, so if you can move him now for the price you would get next February (at the trade deadline), then you’d do it now.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Stars First



Now, on to the trade Big Board with you-know-who coming in first …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) The Bucks have kept things quiet as they sort through the monumental decision of whether to trade Antetokounmpo and for what. The self-imposed deadline is draft night on Tuesday, though there’s really no reason the Bucks can’t wait a bit to trade Antetokounmpo. After all, they should have traded him a year ago and they would not be in this mess. Miami is the front-runner here, still.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Warriors are said to be beginning their push for a Leonard trade but there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The chatter around Brown has cooled, which is what you’d expect. The feeling is that he only is moved if Boston wants to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo in a wider deal.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

Trade Targets at 25 or Younger

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans are listening. But one exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. Indeed, the Pels are not looking for a slow rebuild, so if he is traded, the bet is it would come before this year’s draft, as New Orleans would want to add a pick from this year’s group, as well as future picks.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though. . (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the core. But something has got to give, and Mobley has trade value and is overpaid.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere.

NBA Trade Rumors: Struggling Stars on the Market

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league. Minnesota might be an ideal fit, but don’t hold your breath on the Lakers pursuing him, despite what you read.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) The Heat could not get the Blazers to take Herro for Damian Lillard three years ago. Can they get the Bucks to take him for Giannis, and where would the Bucks find a home for him after that? Rumors have piled up that Herro could land with the Pistons as part of an Antetokounmpo deal.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy. But once the Antetokounmpo dust settles, expect Morant’s market to heat up.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Kawhi Leonard, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

Eastern Conference Targets: Derrick White Available?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint. But … the Cavs seem to think they can make things work with the same core.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal (to separate teams), to clear out his money.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded. But moving off of Porter is still very much on the table.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) The Bucks would have little trouble finding a new home for Portis, and could bring back some younger assets in doing so.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Western Conference Chips

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Gobert is due a contract extension, but the Wolves are not sure how long–and for how much–they want to continue this relationship. He turns 34 next week, so it might be time to get out, while the getting is good.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it more moveable