NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Lakers Plans & the Big Board

Hard to believe, but in about a week the NBA trade rumor mill will have done a complete rotation and will have cooled a bit. That’s the way NBA free agency and trade season typically works–weeks and even months of build-up, then a massive flurry of activity that peters out by the time we get to Las Vegas summer league. For many teams, then, this is a critical week. But no team is facing quite the challenge the Los Angeles Lakers have in front of them.

What’s fascinating is that the Lakers have mostly kept their intentions under wraps. By agreeing to a contract for Austin Reaves, the team has signaled that it will keep the bones of last year’s team in place, and it’s clear that upgrading at center is the priority. They have the ability to carve out about $50 million in cap space to use in trades or free agency. But beyond that, the Lakers’ plan is uncertain, and what they do will have a big impact on the league.

Lakers Up Against It This Week

Here’s the state of play for the Lakers …

The future of LeBron James is the biggest concern. The Lakers have the ability to talk with James about a contract now, before free agency begins, but according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, they have not done so. That could open an opportunity for the Warriors to land James on a midlevel deal. The Cavaliers also have an interest in James, but would likely need a sign-and-trade to do so. The Lakers can re-sign James after they make their other moves, but surely he does not appreciate being an afterthought.

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is the biggest concern. The Lakers have the ability to talk with James about a contract now, before free agency begins, but according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, they have not done so. That could open an opportunity for the on a midlevel deal. The in James, but would likely need a sign-and-trade to do so. The Lakers can re-sign James after they make their other moves, but surely he does not appreciate being an afterthought. … The lack of movement on a James deal has led to speculation that the team will pursue at least one restricted free agent –Jaren Duren of the Pistons, Walker Kessler of the Jazz or Peyton Watson of the Nuggets. It’s a risky ploy. Each of those players’ current teams have the right to match any offer the Lakers make, and the original teams have 48 hours to match. Free agency moves fast, and the Lakers can’t really afford to have money tied up for two days in an offer that might fail.

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–Jaren Duren of the Pistons, Walker Kessler of the Jazz or Peyton Watson of the Nuggets. It’s a risky ploy. Each of those players’ current teams have the right to match any offer the Lakers make, and the original teams have 48 hours to match. Free agency moves fast, and the Lakers can’t really afford to have money tied up for two days in an offer that might fail. … The Lakers have other players to contend with . Marcus Smart is likely to opt out, and the Lakers want to re-sign him. They can use Bird rights to sign Luke Kennard back, as well as Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, but all three will be pursued by other teams. The one guy the Lakers probably don’t want back, Deandre Ayton, is likely to opt in on the final year and $8 million on his contract, which means the Lakers will need to trade him if they want an upgrade.

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. Marcus Smart is likely to opt out, and the Lakers want to re-sign him. They can use Bird rights to sign Luke Kennard back, as well as Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, but all three will be pursued by other teams. The one guy the Lakers probably don’t want back, on the final year and $8 million on his contract, which means the Lakers will need to trade him if they want an upgrade. … While the notion of the Lakers rushing to improve the team to satisfy Luka Donci c is overblown, the reality is that Doncic is 27 and in his prime, and the Lakers do not want to waste a prime year of his, no matter his contract status.

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c is overblown, the reality is that Doncic is 27 and in his prime, and the Lakers do not want to waste a prime year of his, no matter his contract status. … One other factor: While the free-agent market this summer is not very productive, it could be next summer. Do the Lakers try to keep their signings to one-year deals to preserve space for 2027? Would that not amount to wasting a Doncic year? A lot of decisions in the offing.

NBA Trade Rumors: Clinging to Jaylen Brown?

On the Jaylen Brown NBA trade rumor front …

The Portland Trail Blazers are the team now most closely linked to a Brown trade, but there is some skepticism. The Celtics will want budding 22-year-old center Donovan Clingan in a deal, and Portland has given no indication it is willing to deal Clingan. That could be the end of those talks on the spot.

“There are 29 teams that would like to trade for Donovan Clingan,” one Western Conference exec said. “And I am not sure there is any other asset they have where the Celtics would want to trade Jaylen Brown there. The Celtics want to stay competitive–I don’t think you go and dump Jaylen for picks. You’ve got to get a player back and (Clingan) would have to be starting point or even a focal point for them.”

Now onto the Big Board, which has some new names and info …

NBA’s Agreed-To Trades

We’ve seen a handful of prominent players already dealt in the NBA thus far …

LaMelo Ball, Hornets. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Charlotte Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Miami Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Brooklyn Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton, Nets. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Chicago Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) TRADED to Memphis Grizzlies. Stewart was traded on Wednesday night for three second-round picks, a move that gives the Pistons flexibility in free agency and adds another tough, young big to the Grizzlies roster.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Detroit Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Top-Shelf Targets

It could prove difficult to find a home for some of the big names that have rumbled around the market, as their current teams are not necessarily eager to move on.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) A report holds that the Celtics are demanding four first-round picks for Brown, and the fact is, there likely isn’t that level of draft compensation out there. There are questions about how serious the Celtics are about trading Brown. Portland is said to be after Brown, and could have a shot if they include young center Donovan Clingan, but the mechanics of a deal would be tough to sort.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Warriors are said to be beginning their push for a Leonard trade but there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

Young Trade Targets to Watch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: Restricted free agent.) The Athletic reports that Duren is seeking a sign-and-trade, and there very well could be some packages assembled. But with any sign-and-trade, the team with the player’s rights must agree to a deal, and the Pistons have given no indication they will do so.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There are questions, too, on how serious New Orleans would be about trading Murphy. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy if they want to make that plunge.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year. The logic is hard to square though–it’s a vastly overpaid team that has underachieved. Mobley has the most trade value, but the Cavs are resisting inquiries still.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic are a darkhorse on the NBA trade rumor circuit. Generally, when a team fires its coach, it will give the new coach some time to coach the stars before deciding to make further changes. But the Magic could surprise everyone and make a preemptive move. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere. He’d be another centerpiece candidate in a Jaylen Brown offer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Usual Suspects

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have yet to give any indication that they are going to move Irving, at least in the short term. The Timberwolves’ move for LaMelo Ball crosses them off the list of Irving suitors, and there would not be many more other teams interested in him.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) The Wizards want to get Davis on the floor to boost his trade value, and so it is most likely that they’ll wait to trade him. But rumors have picked up that a desperate team–the Warriors, perhaps?–might be willing to put a first-round pick into a trade offer. The Wiz would have to bite if that happens.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Morant’s market was expected to heat up once the Antetokounmpo show was over. That has not quite yet happened. The Grizzlies are eager to make a move, but they’ll need to find a landing spot, and we can cross the Wolves off the list.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Warriors would need to include Butler’s contract to make a blockbuster move and nothing has materialized on that front. Butler is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery, and there are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing player to their mix. It’s a good bet he does not get traded.

Eastern Conference Targets: Myles Turner Movement?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) Allen’s name is again making the rounds as a player who could be sent out in a sign-and-trade for LeBron James. BUt it’s a longshot. Still, it’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs in the playoffs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade. The Raps are still on the hunt, but there isn’t much of a market for Ingram.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, and will likely start taking offers for him. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. He’s long been connected to the Warriors in a deal, but there’s not yet been any movement there. It’s entirely possible the Nets will just bring him back, but with Randle on board, they’re setting themselves up for a tough go of things defensively.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: West Targets

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Strong chance he is dealt, but the Kings need to find a team that can take on his remaining money as he comes off knee surgery. The Raptors have been tabbed a possible suitors.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Its’ already been a busy summer for the Timberwolves, and Gobert is due a contract extension this year. But the Wolves could shuffle him out and seek to bring in younger pieces for the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Derreck Lively–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league.