Kings Coach Jabs At Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Sacramento Kings head coach has some pointed words for Miami Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo after Sunday’scclash.

After the Heat’s 114-108 win over the Kings, Sacramento head coach Doug Christie took a jab at Antetokounmpo’s shooting during his postgame press conference.

Christie said that the Kings were content to let him take contested mid-range shots. On Sunday, Giannis was hitting his mark and they are living with it, according to Christie.

“You know, even the shot profile was Giannis shooting a mid-range, contested shot. We’re living with that. Tonight, he knocked them down,” Christie said.

Kings’ head coach also believed that Giannis will probably not make the same shots he made in the game.

“I’ll watch him next game, he probably won’t,” Christie said.

Antetokounmpo led the Heat with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, shooting 14-of-23 from the field, which included several converted mid-range jump shots.

Miami Heat Head Coach Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo From Doug Christie’s Comment

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra defended Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shooting ability and work ethic after Christie dismissed Antetokounmpo’s mid-range success.

When asked about Antetokounmpo’s shot selection, Spoelstra praised his star forward’s dedication and mechanics. Spoelstra called him “a very good shooter” and noted that he constantly works on his posture, balance, and timing in practice.

He added that when defenses pack the paint to build a wall, stepping into those rhythm mid-range shots gives Antetokounmpo “good looks.”

“He’s been working on that, but he always has,” Spoelstra said of Giannis. “He has a tremendous work ethic. He’s really been working on his posture and getting his balance and timing right. We see him working on it all the time. He’s a very good shooter.”

“When you see him in practice sessions, we tell him all the time. Just trust the work. When they’re building that much of a wall, backing way off, those are just kind of rhythm, easy jump shots. When he steps in with good posture, those are good looks for him.”

Giannis Fires Back At Former Head Coach

The remark came on a busy weekend where Giannis also publicly responded to heavy criticism from his former Milwaukee Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, who questioned his basketball IQ and leadership on a podcast. Giannis dismissed Rivers’ comments as “insane” and driven by “bitterness or pettiness”

“Oh, my God. First of all, he’s not my coach. My coach is Coach Spo,” Antetokounmpo said. “But he’s a guy, a coach that I’ve worked (with) in the past. I’m speechless. He made those comments today?”

“That’s not on me. I gotta focus on my team and what I gotta do and how can I be better and how can I help the team. But like, goddamn. That’s crazy. Never let bitterness and pettiness get in front of your goals and dreams, man. For every athlete out there, never let that (happen). That’s insane, but you gotta go ask him why he said what he said. Not me.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game through 9 games in the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Heat.