The Miami Heat may have to temper their hopes of landing another proven scorer without surrendering significant assets.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine pushed back Saturday against reports that he is unhappy and seeking an exit, casting uncertainty over speculation that he could eventually become available through a contract buyout.

LaVine’s response came after Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that the two-time All-Star wanted a change of scenery and hoped to join a playoff contender.

The report suggested LaVine would even accept a reserve role to facilitate a move.

However, LaVine made it clear he wasn’t pleased with how his situation was being portrayed.

For Miami, which has been mentioned as a potential destination, the public denial complicates an intriguing possibility.

Zach LaVine Pushes Back Against Kings Exit Rumors

LaVine didn’t mention the Heat when addressing the speculation on X.

Instead, he challenged the credibility of reports suggesting he wanted out of Sacramento.

“We live in a world where media with no credibility or sources can influence,” LaVine wrote Saturday.

He added that claims not coming directly from him or his representatives were false, using an expletive to emphasize his frustration.

The comments appeared to contradict Cowley’s report that LaVine was as unhappy as he had ever been.

They also followed a separate report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, citing sources who believed LaVine would consider negotiating a buyout if Sacramento couldn’t arrange a suitable trade.

No buyout agreement has been reached, and LaVine’s response raises questions about whether he is interested in that route.

Sacramento has stumbled to a 2-16 start, leaving its veteran players at the center of growing trade speculation.

LaVine, 31, is averaging 20.3 points while shooting 39.3% from the 3-point range.

He remains a productive offensive player, but his $48.9 million expiring contract presents a significant obstacle for potential trade partners.

Heat Could Face Obstacle in Zach LaVine Pursuit

Miami’s interest in adding another perimeter scorer has made LaVine a logical name to monitor.

Earlier this month, 5 Reason Sports’ Ethan Skolnick suggested Miami was keeping an eye on the veteran guard.

“I think they are looking at him, honestly,” Skolnick said, identifying LaVine as a possible backcourt addition.

Meanwhile, longtime Heat reporter Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel pointed to LaVine as a potential buyout-market option during a SiriusXM NBA Radio appearance.

Such a move could allow Miami to pursue the former All-Star without assembling a complicated trade package.

LaVine’s shooting and individual scoring ability could complement Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo while providing another offensive option for coach Erik Spoelstra.

However, Sacramento would first have to agree to release him, likely requiring LaVine to surrender some guaranteed salary.

Neither side has publicly confirmed negotiations toward that outcome.

His latest comments also shouldn’t be interpreted as a promise to remain with the Kings throughout the season.

For now, though, a potential buyout remains hypothetical.

The Heat can continue monitoring Sacramento’s situation ahead of the February trade deadline.

But LaVine’s emphatic response suggests Miami shouldn’t count on an easy path to acquiring him.