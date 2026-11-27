Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to available for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks, according to Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman.

“The Heat’s Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded on the team’s injury report for tonight’s game in New York from probable to available, listed with a right ankle impingement. Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) remains listed as probable. With Andre Drummond (concussion) out,” Winderman said in a post on X Friday morning.

A Tough Start to 2026-27 for Wiggins

It’s been an underwhelming season so far for Wiggins, who was removed from the Heat’s starting lineup before Miami’s Nov.8 game against the Kings.

The 6-foot-6 forward, now in his 13th NBA season, has appeared in all 17 of Miami’s games this season. He started the first nine before moving to the bench for the past eight, where he appears likely to remain for now.

It’s hard to argue with the move. The Heat started the season 3-6 in those first nine games and have gone 7-1 since Wiggins moved to the bench.

There are obviously other factors behind that record, including Miami finding some cohesiveness with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the emergence of Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson over the past several weeks and a lighter schedule.

Wiggins is off to the worst start of his career, however. He’s averaging 9.1 points on 7.5 field goal attempts per game, both career lows. His 26.1 minutes per game would also be a career low.

Statistics as a Starter vs. Reserve

In his first nine games as a starter, Wiggins averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range. He also averaged 8.4 field goal attempts and 4.1 3-point attempts in 25.8 minutes per game.

Since moving to the bench, Wiggins is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37% from 3-point range. He’s playing 26.5 minutes per game and averaging about two fewer shots than he did as a starter, with 6.5 field goal attempts per game.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has made it clear that Miami will need Wiggins, and that he still sees the veteran forward playing a crucial role in the team’s success this season. This past week, Spoelstra commented on Wiggins’ reaction to being moved to the bench.

“I just really appreciate from my chair how professional he is about all of this. It really is him just wanting to contribute to winning, and he still has a really important role on our team. He’s still getting very similar minutes, if not more minutes in this role,” Spoelstra said in a video courtesy of @WadeXFlash on X.

With the Heat looking like they’re rounding into form as everyone figures out how to fit in around Antetokounmpo, Miami could become an even more dangerous team if Wiggins returns to his previous form.