The Miami Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Arena on Sunday afternoon. It’s their second matchup of the season, with the Heat winning the first meeting 133-121 on November 13.

On Friday, the Heat released their official injury report for today’s game. They listed five players on their report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Available (Right Groin Tendinitis)

Andrew Wiggins – Available (Right Ankle Impingement)

Simone Fontecchio – Available (Bilateral Foot Soreness)

Tre Donaldson – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Vladislav Goldin – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Despite their respective injuries, Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins and Simone Fontecchio are all available to play against the Cavaliers.

On the other hand, Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin are assigned to the NBA G League under their two-way deals. They are not injured and are playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Heat Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

The Miami Heat will have a clean bill of health for their second game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a groin injury since November 21. He missed the following day’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder but returned after a one-game absence.

Antetokounmpo has played in the Heat’s last two games and has shown no signs of his injury. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 18.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 block on 56.8 percent shooting in 34.1 minutes in the past two contests.

Andrew Wiggins has been dealing with his ankle injury since late last week. He was cleared to play against the New York Knicks on November 27 and had seven points in 24 minutes.

Simone Fontecchio’s injury is new, but he has barely played this season. He was a healthy scratch against the Knicks, which was his seventh game labeled “DNP – Coach’s Decision.”

Heat vs. Cavaliers Preview

The Miami Heat visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season. They hosted the Cavs earlier this month and beat them convincingly for their sixth win of the campaign.

The Heat enter today’s game sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 11-7. They are on a roll recently, with eight wins in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers are struggling with consistency. They are 9-10, but it’s good enough for seventh in the East standings. They only have four wins in their last 10 matchups.

Today’s game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. EST.