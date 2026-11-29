In a concerning development for the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after the two-time MVP complained about “discomfort” in his left Achilles.

Although the “Greek Freak” eventually came off the bench and looked his usual dominant self, Heat fans have every reason to worry given his recent history of non-contact, lower-body soft-tissue injuries. Over his final three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo missed more than 40 games — including six playoff contests in 2024 — due to calf strains in both legs.

Antetokounmpo entered Sunday’s game on the Heat’s injury report with “Right Groin Tendinitis,” though he was listed as available for most of the day. That changed shortly after shootaround, when he was abruptly pulled from the starting lineup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News

“UPDATE: Bobby Portis will start today’s game vs the Cavs in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo,” the Heat announced on social media.

Insider Marc Stein explained why Antetokounmpo was pulled from the starting unit.

“The Heat say that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been pulled from the starting lineup and is questionable to play today against Cleveland because he “is experiencing left Achilles discomfort.”

In a subsequent post, Stein noted that Antetokounmpo came off the bench for the first time in his career since his sophomore season in Dec. 2015.

“Giannis didn’t start … but he’s in now for his first reserve appearance (per @ByTimReynolds research) since December 2015,” Stein reported.

Giannis didn't start … but he's in now for his first reserve appearance (per @ByTimReynolds research) since December 2015. https://t.co/wfdzhJdAbQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 29, 2026

Should Miami Heat Be Worried?

Some analysts worry that Antetokounmpo — whose game relies heavily on explosive athleticism — could see a steep decline in his mid-30s, much like Russell Westbrook and John Wall. In fact, league insiders suggest his trade value wasn’t as high as expected this past season due to recent injuries.

Boston Celtics insider Chris Mannix even implored the franchise not to pursue a deal for him, citing those exact durability concerns.

“Over the last couple of years, Giannis has not shown that he’s healthy,” Mannix said on his podcast over the summer. “He’s battled soft tissue injuries over the last two years. He does not seem to have the kind of game that is going to mature all that well.”

“Still going to be a really good player, but the fact that we’ve been dealing with calf strains with Giannis at this stage of his career and you’ve got to turn around and give him a five-year max contract as a result of that, that is nuts,” added Mannix.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his first season in Miami.