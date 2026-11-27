The Miami Heat injury report for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks has been released.

Four players are listed on their injury report, but only two players are dealing with injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Andrew Wiggins. Both players are tagged as probable ahead of their Knicks matchup.

Antetokounmpo is still dealing with right groin tendinitis, while Wiggins has a sprained right ankle.

Vladislav Goldin and Tre Donaldson have been ruled out after being assigned to the NBA G League. They are both signed to two-way contracts.

Heat Injury Report vs. Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only missed one game this season. He sat out Sunday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of his groin injury.

Antetokounmpo returned from his one-game absence on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was initially listed as questionable before being upgraded to available several hours before the start of the game.

On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ injury is new. Wiggins wasn’t on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

It’s unclear when Wiggins suffered the injury, but he played 24 minutes off the bench against the Sixers.

If Antetokounmpo doesn’t play, Bobby Portis likely gets the nod to start the game at power forward. Myron Gardner and Ryan Conwell are expected to get Wiggins’ minutes if he misses his first game of the season.

Heat vs. Knicks NBA Cup Preview

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are technically still in contention to get out of the group stage and into the knockout rounds. The Heat can top East Group B if they beat the Knicks, while the Indiana Pacers take out the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Sixers are in control of their destiny since a win in Indiana puts them atop the group standings.

Even if the Heat win against the Knicks, they need to have the best point differential among the second-place teams in the East.

Friday’s game is also the first matchup of the season between the Heat and Knicks. They split last season’s regular-season series 2-2, though Miami underwent roster changes this past summer.

It will be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game in New York as a member of the Heat. Their seven-game winning streak was snapped, so the Heat would want to get back on the win column.

Meanwhile, the Knicks now own the current longest winning streak in the league at six games. They are coming off a dominant 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.