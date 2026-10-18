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Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Season

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Andrew Wiggins of the Miami Heat speaks to media at Kaseya Center on February 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will open up their 2026-27 season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

They played their final preseason game on Friday when they lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 136-115.

Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat poses for a portrait during media availability at Kaseya Center on September 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of the season, Wiggins made a post to Instagram that had 20,000 likes.

He wrote: “Pre-Season ✅”

Comments On His Post

GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Kaseya Center on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brizzyb316: “About to have a breakout season 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@jodaehlin: “Huge szn incoming for you bro🙏🏻”

@dopefactor954: “The next few season gonna put this man in the hall of fame”

GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball against Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

@sneakyauph: “MIP season!! Prove to them why you’re drafted #1 in your class!”

@corbitt973: “Wiggs gonna be the unsung hero of this team”

@vincent_belair: “Shiii wiggs, you’re my favorite player in the league 🔥 been following you since high school and im a 95 kid too . Get out there , you a vet this year . You did great during goldenstate run , now bring me that experience from golden state and that same dude from your high-school mix tape . Keep it up man , always see the potential in you.”

Looking At Wiggins

GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wiggins was the top pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kansas.

In addition to the Heat, he has also had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors over 12 seasons at the NBA level.

In 2022, Wiggins made the All-Star Game (and won the title) with the Warriors.

GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on December 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Wiggins is coming off a year where he had averages of 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range in 68 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Season

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