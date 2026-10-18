Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Season

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will open up their 2026-27 season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

They played their final preseason game on Friday when they lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 136-115.

Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Sends Out 2-Word Post

Ahead of the season, Wiggins made a post to Instagram that had 20,000 likes.

He wrote: “Pre-Season ✅”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brizzyb316: “About to have a breakout season 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@jodaehlin: “Huge szn incoming for you bro🙏🏻”

@dopefactor954: “The next few season gonna put this man in the hall of fame”

@sneakyauph: “MIP season!! Prove to them why you’re drafted #1 in your class!”

@corbitt973: “Wiggs gonna be the unsung hero of this team”

@vincent_belair: “Shiii wiggs, you’re my favorite player in the league 🔥 been following you since high school and im a 95 kid too . Get out there , you a vet this year . You did great during goldenstate run , now bring me that experience from golden state and that same dude from your high-school mix tape . Keep it up man , always see the potential in you.”

Looking At Wiggins

Wiggins was the top pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kansas.

In addition to the Heat, he has also had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors over 12 seasons at the NBA level.

In 2022, Wiggins made the All-Star Game (and won the title) with the Warriors.

Wiggins is coming off a year where he had averages of 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range in 68 games.