Knicks Insiders Reveal Details on Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara Contracts

The New York Knicks have had an active offseason in pursuit of their repeat bid for an NBA title, and they’ve made sure to retain as many pieces of their championship core as they possibly can.

Under owner James Dolan’s second apron mandate, they had to swallow the tough pill that was longtime center Mitchell Robinson leaving for the Boston Celtics, but they’ve still been able to make key re-signings.

Veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet is back on a four-year, $24 million deal, and SNY’s Ian Begley revealed the fine details of his new contract.

But what about youngster Mohamed Diawara and hometown hero Jose Alvarado, who both signed new contracts this summer? How are their deals structured?

Jose Alvarado’s Partially Guaranteed Contract

The Athletics’ James L. Edwards III provided more clarity Monday evening on the New York Knicks’ backup point guard’s new contract.

“Heard that Alvarado’s three-year, 14 million-ish deal is guaranteed $12 million and has a $2.7 million partial guarantee in the last year,” wrote Edwards in a post on X.

When ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported on Alvarado’s new contract, he didn’t specify exactly how much it was for, describing it as a “$14-plus million deal.”

We now know, according to Spotrac, that it’s officially a three-year, $14.58 million contract, with an annual salary of $4.86 million per year.

In a feather in the cap to President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose, the Knicks won’t necessarily be tied down to Alvarado until the very end of that pact.

If New York feels they can move on from the veteran ahead of the 2028-29 season, they can cut ties with Alvarado and eat nearly half his salary ($2.16 million) to get him off their books.

It certainly feels like a team-friendly deal, and something the Knicks’ front office needed to maneuver their way just under the second apron.

Mohamed Diawara’s Front-Loaded Contract

Similarly to Alvarado, it appears the New York Knicks got another palatable deal on their restricted free agent, Diawara.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported on the 51st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft’s contract, and it once again favors New York.

“Mohamed Diawara’s four-year, $11.2 million contract with the Knicks is guaranteed only for the first two seasons, league source tells @TheAthletic. Starts at $2.6 million salary in 2026-27,” Katz revealed in a post on X.

New York is taking the cautious approach with Diawara, who, despite proving to be a decent regular-season contributor at 21 years old, is still a bit of a question mark.

It’s a similar contract the Knicks gave to Deuce McBride in December 2023, when New York inked the guard to a three-year, $13 million extension in the wake of the OG Anunoby trade.

Both players were in similar spots, with plenty of upside but not much playing time to prove how valuable they were.

McBride ended up playing up to that contract, to say the least, and is seemingly set to cash in the summer of 2027.

Diawara, on the other hand, will have two years of guaranteed money on the books with the Knicks, and maybe by then he’ll be commanding a new deal.