Knicks’ Fan-Favorite Tabbed as ‘Most Likely’ Trade Candidate

The New York Knicks have done their best to retain their championship core this offseason, despite the financial limitations placed on the front office.

Owner James Dolan made clear on a WFAN radio appearance that the Knicks would be unwilling to dip into the second apron, a mandate that forced the team to watch long-time center Mitchell Robinson depart for the Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics.

Even so, Leon Rose and company were able to bring back some key contributors, such as backup point guard Jose Alvarado, veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet, and bench scorer Jordan Clarkson.

The Knicks did their best to replace Robinson, signing veteran Andre Drummond to a one-year deal.

But questions remain if the 2026-27 roster remains capable of defending their NBA title.

If New York had to make a trade that would improve their team in the short-term, which player makes the most sense as a bargaining chip?

Deuce McBride Named ‘Most Likely’ Knicks Trade Candidate

According to Sports Illustrated’s Kento Kato named long-time shooting guard Miles “Deuce” McBride as the most logical trade candidate if the New York Knicks were to make a trade.

“On a team that already rosters Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek, a McBride trade is palpable. Especially since his unique combination of elite defense and shooting on a very team-friendly deal could net the Knicks a better backup center than anything available on the free agent market at this moment,” wrote Kato.

“As Knicks fans have seen over the past few years, he’s the kind of role player that can slot into any system and play next to literally anybody. And in a league where you can never have too many perimeter defenders and shooters, he checks both boxes.”

As far as trade candidates go on the Knicks roster, McBride certainly makes the most sense.

The former second-round draft pick was once a key piece of New York’s rotation, but as Kato points out, the Knicks have enough depth now where they won’t terribly miss him.

Considering the team’s current need at center, a trade would certainly be the best way to go in terms of finding a quality player, rather than what’s available at this point in the summer on the free agent market.

Knicks’ Deuce McBride Trade Targets

If the New York Knicks were to actually trade McBride, who would be a suitable target that would guarantee value on a return for a fan-favorite player?

A player the Knicks have been linked to this offseason is New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, a target that New York was reportedly rebuffed on in early July per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

It’s unclear if the Knicks made McBride available in those trade discussions, but if they didn’t, they should circle back to New Orleans, put him on the table, and see where negotiations go.

Missi would be the exact type of third center New York is looking for. He has several years of cheap team control and has shown upside as a young player.

If the Knicks are going to trade McBride, it will have to be for a player who can not only fill a significant need, but should spark excitement for the fanbase.