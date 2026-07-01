Knicks Insider Pours Cold Water on All-Star Center as Mitchell Robinson Replacement

The New York Knicks were dealt a tough blow on Wednesday afternoon when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that longtime center Mitchell Robinson signed a deal with the Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics.

It’s a three-year, $47.4 million contract for Robinson, a number that the Knicks were unwilling to match considering owner James Dolan’s mandate to stay under the second apron.

This once will certainly sting for fans, considering Robinson was the longest-tenured Knick of the 2026 championship team. Had quite literally seen it all throughout his eight-year career.

New York now has quite the hole to fill behind Karl-Anthony Towns for their backup center, and limited resources to do it considering the financial limit that has been placed on them.

Andre Drummond Not Willing to Take Paycut

Among the free agent centers available to the New York Knicks this summer is former Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond.

At 6-foot-11, Drummond could be a prime candidate to replace Robinson’s production off the bench in New York, but he may end up being too pricey for the Knicks.

In a video posted to his personal YouTube page, Drummond explained his approach to free agency this summer and made clear the next contract he signs will be for his full worth, and not at a discount.

“I love playing in the Association. It’s a dream come true for me. But I’m also not willing to play for less than my worth. I did that once and then I got labeled as one of those guys, and I think it really killed my value in the NBA, because I’m still moving like I’m in my mid-20s,” Drummond explained.

“I still have a lot left in the tank. I think by taking that pay cut… I feel like I’ve been climbing out of a hole for the last four-five years. It’s been hard.”

Drummond is likely referring to the series of one-to two-year deals he signed over the last few years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

Despite being a bench player, he’s a plus contributor and can provide solid minutes for playoff teams.

Unfortunately, this likely means he isn’t a fit for the Knicks in free agency.

Ian Begley Says Knicks Signing Andre Drummond is Unlikely

The New York Knicks will have to find a replacement for Robinson, who is a proven playoff contributor but won’t break the bank.

SNY’s Ian Begley pointed out that Drummond’s recent comments essentially rule him out as a potential Knicks target, considering he’s looking for a fairly sizable contract.

“If Knicks remain committed to staying under 2nd apron, and Andre Drummond remains committed to this approach in free agency, hard to see NYK & Drummond as a match,” wrote Begley in a post on X.

“NYK & Kevon Looney entered free agency with mutual interest; NYK has also consistently signaled that they’d like Jordan Clarkson back.”

As has been previously reported, Begley singles out former Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney as a name to watch this summer.

He spent several years with Mike Brown, who was an assistant in Golden State during the start of Looney’s career, and would be a cost-effective option as the backup center.