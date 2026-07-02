Knicks Trade Idea Ships Deuce McBride For Mitchell Robinson Replacement

Despite winning an NBA championship within the last month, the New York Knicks have to set the euphoria aside as they prepare to defend their title in the upcoming 2026-27 season.

They’ve already made several moves to maintain their championship team, such as re-signing exciting youngster Mohamed Diawara and key backcourt depth in Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet.

But they have one major hole to fill behind Karl-Anthony Towns at the five, as longtime center Mitchell Robinson departed in free agency to sign with the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks will have to get creative to find their Robinson replacement. They have a clear mandate to stay under the second apron from owner James Dolan, and can only spend so much in free agency.

A trade may be their best way of doing it.

Knicks Trade Proposal Dumps Deuce McBride

In a trade idea floated by Daily Knicks’ Mark Nilon, the New York Knicks may be able to find a Robinson replacement in New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, but it would cost them fan-favorite guard Deuce McBride.

“Sadly, due to his expiring deal along with the team’s strengthened backcourt depth what with the presence of Jalen Brunson, Landry Shamet, Tyler Kolek, and the recent additions of Jack Kayil and Tyler Nickel by way of the NBA Draft, it seems that McBride may be more expendable than ever,” wrote Nilon.

“Considering he’s widely viewed as the best trade chip on the second unit for the Knicks, swapping him out for the similarly priced Missi may be painfully logical. Still just 21 years old, the Pelicans big provides many of the same qualities Robinson did for the Knicks, as he’s a solid rebounder, an impact rim protector, and a highly athletic lob threat.”

As unfortunate as it would be to cut ties with McBride, a former Knicks draft pick and homegrown talent, he does make the most sense as a trade chip for New York.

The former West Virginia standout’s contributions were important during the Eastern Conference playoffs, but in the Finals, he faltered.

McBride shot 18.2% from the field and averaged 2.2 points per game against the San Antonio Spurs, and may have inadvertently made himself expendable.